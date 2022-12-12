Tangram Flex, Inc. Awarded under $900 Million Air Force Architecture & Integration Directorate ID/IQ

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Flex, Inc. announces that the company is an awardee of the Architecture and Integration Directorate Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract (AFLCMC/XA) (MAC IDIQ) contract. The company is eligible to compete for orders under a $900,000,000 ceiling for the development of innovative approaches that bring multi-domain systems capabilities, the characterization of new technologies and systems through studies, recurrent demonstration and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping, and test and capability transition.

"The speed of technology development and advancement today means that we need the ability to upgrade and redesign defense systems rapidly and with precision and security. Our deep focus and expertise in component-based engineering, software integration, MOSA, and DevSecOps is well-suited to supporting AFLCMC in its goals under this ID/IQ," says Ryan Helbach, Director of Business Development at Tangram Flex.

Through this award, Tangram Flex intends to support development planning, systems development, and synthetic environment development, the three major technical capability categories of the U.S. Air Force, through its services and core product, Tangram Pro™. This is the second ID/IQ award for Tangram Flex this year. Earlier in 2022, Tangram Flex was awarded under a $950 million U.S. Air Force contract to support Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

"We are proud of our technical accomplishments at Tangram Flex and thrilled to apply and further evolve our technology to serve the needs of the Air Force," Helbach says.

Tangram Flex is a product-driven software company that provides custom service and expertise in system modernization, integration, assurance, and autonomy. We believe every mission deserves access to innovation. We deliver software research, prototypes, services, and products that enable rapid integration with confidence.

Tangram Flex has experience from DoD, Fortune 50 companies, and innovative software startups. We are dedicated to walking alongside our customers to keep pace with changes in technology. For press inquiries, contact Liz Grauel: press@tangramflex.com

