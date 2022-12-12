Primrose Schools® Closes Out 40th Year with Impressive Recognition and Growth

Following recent award of 930 FUND® Score, one of the highest scores among all evaluated franchise systems by FRANData, Primrose sets its sights on hitting 500th location

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools, a high-quality early education and care leader with over 480 schools nationwide, is closing out its 40th year with record-breaking growth and achievement. The company has opened 19 new schools in 2022 and is on pace to reach its milestone 500th location in 2023. In addition, Primrose Schools received a 2022 FUND® Score of 930 from FRANData, a franchise research and advisory firm. According to FRANData, this is one of the highest scores among all evaluated franchise systems. A brand's FUND Score demonstrates to franchise lenders a franchise's ability to offer their franchisees one of the strongest performances in the franchise industry while providing the financing support necessary to be successful.

"Primrose Schools has worked hard to produce an award-winning curriculum for our students, as well as a proven and financially viable opportunity for our franchise owners," said Steve Clemente, President of Primrose Schools. "Impressive accolades like our FUND score serve as a testament to our dedication to franchise owners and exemplify why we have become the partner-of-choice for entrepreneurs looking to meet the need for quality care opportunities in their communities."

As demand for child care continues to surge, Primrose experienced a 340% year-over-year increase in inquiries from individuals seeking to become franchise owners compared to 2021, generating expansions in new metros like Sacramento and Albuquerque. In total, Primrose has awarded 54 franchise agreements this year and currently has over 160 schools in the overall pipeline.

In addition to the FUND Score, Franchise Times named Primrose to the top 100 of its 2022 Top 500 Franchises. Primrose took the 97th spot on the roster for its highest ranking to date on the exclusive list of the 500 largest franchises. Additionally, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® awards — the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking — named Primrose Schools No. 1 in the child care category for the sixth year in a row and No. 65 on the overall list of best franchises for 2022.

Amid this growth, Primrose has remained dedicated to its work to expand access to early education and better serve children across America. Most recently, to honor the brand's 40th anniversary and to celebrate reaching $1 billion in systemwide sales, Primrose launched a companywide fundraising effort benefiting the students of the West Lakes Early Learning Center (ELC) that has raised more than $510,000 to date. The ELC provides high-quality child care and comprehensive health, wellness and social services in collaboration between Primrose, AdventHealth, Lift Orlando, Purpose Built Communities, West Lakes Partnership and the Bainum Family Foundation. The center serves approximately 140 children, 99 percent of whom qualify for and receive subsidized tuition. The anniversary donations will fund ELC student tuition for underserved families, as well as books, formula, educational materials and food for the children served.

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are 483 Primrose schools in 33 states today. Ranked the No. 1 child care franchise by Entrepreneur for six consecutive years and named as one of the best franchises to buy in America by Forbes, Primrose offers franchise owners the opportunity to invest in a financially rewarding and emotionally satisfying business while providing an essential service that delivers an unparalleled early learning experience for children and families in their community. Each school is independently owned and operated by franchise owners who are provided a proven and time-tested business model and exclusive approach to early education, called Balanced Learning®. Primrose has franchising opportunities available in markets throughout the U.S. and is seeking qualified potential franchise owners to join the brand's rapid expansion and mission to transform the future of early education. For more information, visit www.Franchise.PrimroseSchools.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, and explore our news site.

