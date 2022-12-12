Passport digitizes parking and mobility management in Highland Park

City deploys mobile pay parking and digital permits through Passport's digital platform

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Highland Park, Illinois is partnering with mobility software and payments company Passport to offer residents and visitors a more convenient way to pay for parking. The contactless payment application, Passport Parking, allows users to pay for parking seamlessly through their smartphones and is also available in the nearby cities of Chicago and Evanston.

Passport Parking makes paying to park seamless and hassle-free. After downloading the free app, a user enters the respective zone number, license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history. The City is also launching Passport's digital permitting solution which gives motorists a secure method to apply and pay for parking permits and allows the City to manage daily tasks through one system.

"Digitizing our parking and mobility operations and operating under one platform with Passport allows our team to save on expensive hardware costs and simplify our day-to-day tasks," says City Manager, Ghida Neukirch. "Additionally, our residents and visitors can park with peace of mind and spend more time enjoying the vibrant arts and experiences that make the heart of Chicago's North Shore so unique."

More than 800 cities and private operators in North America trust Passport's platform as the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital parking permits and mobility management. In addition to utilizing Passport's platform to offer mobile payments for parking, the City of Highland Park is also powering its enforcement operations with the same platform, allowing it to digitally enforce its curb through license plate recognition (LPR) technology.

"Our platform centralizes all parking and mobility data so cities can leverage insights for better decision making, increasing revenue and improving the customer experience while running a more efficient operation," says Matt McCallister, Passport client success manager. "We're excited to kick off this partnership with Highland Park so they can achieve these goals and foster a more livable and equitable community."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play. Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com.

About Passport



Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

