BioSteel Named the Official Hydration Partner of F45 Training

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") and global fitness franchisor F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE: FXLV) ("F45") announced a new partnership naming BioSteel the exclusive hydration partner for F45 fitness studios globally. Through the partnership, BioSteel will introduce its Clean. Healthy. Hydration.™ products to F45 members directly in-studio, where a zero-sugar hydration routine can help get the most out of a workout.

BioSteel branding as well as BioSteel sports hydration drinks in various flavors will be featured in all F45 studios and at special events, including F45 Track events and new studio grand openings, as well as F45's digital and social channels. F45 members will also be able to sample and purchase a range of BioSteel sports drinks in-studio, where trainers will share the importance of hydration during workouts.

"Partnering with F45 allows us to introduce our brand and Clean. Healthy. Hydration.™ to health-conscious consumers who want to take their fitness to the next level," said John Celenza, Co-Founder of BioSteel. "Hydration can make you feel better in all aspects of your life, just like the F45 workouts, and we look forward to supporting F45 members with our sports drinks before, during and after their time in the gym."

"Having worked in the fitness industry and specifically with athletes for almost 30 years, I know the importance of a premium hydration routine," said Gunnar Peterson, #TeamBioSteel athlete and Chief of Athletics at F45. "The combination of F45 and BioSteel is great news for anyone who works out in our studios, and I can't wait for members to start enjoying the brand's zero sugar sports drinks."

"Our goal at F45 is to change people's lives with effective, fun and community-driven workouts that allow people to have fun and feel great, and we wanted to find a hydration partner who shared our commitment to providing high-quality fitness," said Brian Killingsworth, Chief Marketing Officer at F45. "With its commitment to providing the most trusted sports hydration products to pro-athletes, next generation of athletes and anyone who needs to stay hydrated to perform their best, BioSteel is the perfect partner for us, and we are excited for F45 studios to feature BioSteel products to the F45 member community. We believe BioSteel hydration products will help F45 members reach their fullest potential."

Founded in 2009 by Celenza and business partner and NHL veteran Michael Cammalleri, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients that support the delivery of essential nutrients to aid physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak, and the range of flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com. For more information about F45 workouts, please visit www.f45training.com.

About BioSteel

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration™. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners, and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 8,000 unique functional training movements across modalities to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company's global footprint. For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.

