SkySlope's Disclosure Solution, Breeze, will soon be available as an Arizona REALTORS® Member Benefit

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, the transaction management provider trusted by over half a million real estate professionals, is partnering with the Arizona REALTORS® to bring Breeze, SkySlope's digital disclosure solution, to the association's 55,000-plus members.

Breeze provides a TurboTax-style disclosure experience for home sellers. Agents can quickly prepare and send real estate disclosures. Sellers can complete disclosures quickly and more accurately. Give sellers the best possible customer experience with Breeze. (PRNewswire)

Designed to make disclosures fast and straightforward for agents to send to sellers — and likewise, fast and straightforward for sellers to complete — Breeze is a digital questionnaire powered by technology.

"Disclosures are a common pain point for both agents and sellers," says SkySlope CEO, Tyler Smith. "We were inspired to create a solution that takes a complicated process and makes it easy."

In addition to being mobile optimized, Breeze has several built-in time-saving features for agents such as MLS integration. This integration pulls property data from the MLS to auto-populate forms' data fields, reducing the time that agents have to spend on data entry on the disclosure forms. DigiSign, SkySlope's e-signature solution, is also built into Breeze, allowing agents to get disclosures signed fast.

The Arizona REALTORS® will be rolling out Breeze as a free member benefit. Prior to Breeze's release, SkySlope is working directly with the organization to ensure that all Arizona disclosures, such as the Residential Seller's Property Disclosure Statement (SPDS) and Domestic Water Well/Water Use Addendum (DWW), have been added to the Breeze database.

As the sixth largest association in the United States, Arizona REALTORS® represents over 55,000 members. The association was founded in 1953 to provide private property rights protections as well as uphold the best interests of real estate professionals in legislation. Today, Arizona REALTORS® also provides members a comprehensive collection of tools designed to help its members stay competitive in today's rapidly changing landscape.

"The Association is dedicated to providing its members tools that have significant value," says Arizona REALTORS® President, Gary Nelson. "From the get-go, it was clear to us that Breeze effectively reduced agent time-spent on seller disclosures. We felt like it would be an outstanding feature to help our members power their businesses more efficiently."

"When agents are able to offer solutions like Breeze to their clients, that helps to build trust," says SkySlope's Tyler Smith, "The more trust that exists between agents and clients, the more likely it is for clients to return to that agent. We love that Breeze can help to foster that relationship for agents."

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 650,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope.com.

About Arizona REALTORS®

Arizona REALTORS® was formed in 1953 to provide a number of benefits and services to association members. They are dedicated to the protection of private property rights and best interests of Arizona REALTORS® in legislation and strive to provide the best – most current – legal information and education available.

