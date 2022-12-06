VWE ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 13, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: October 13, 2021 to September 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2023

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. NEWS - VWE NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to a material weakness related to its inventory controls and procedures, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report inventory metrics; (2) the Company understated its overhead burden in certain quarters, thereby overstating its adjusted EBITDA; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Vintage Wine was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Vintage Wine you have until January 13, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Vintage Wine securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

For additional information about the VWE lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

