Couchbase Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:30 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Couchbase logo (PRNewsfoto/Couchbase)
"We are proud to have delivered third quarter results ahead of all guidance metrics," said Matt Cain, Chairperson and CEO of Couchbase. "We saw robust bookings growth, meaningful new Capella logo additions and a rapidly growing pipeline of exciting opportunities across both new and existing customers, and all of this despite a more challenging macroeconomic environment. The investments we have made in our cloud database platform are paying off and I'm thrilled that Capella in particular is becoming an increasingly important contributor to our business."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue for the quarter was $38.6 million, an increase of 25% year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the quarter was $35.7 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.
  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR): Total ARR as of October 31, 2022 was $151.7 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year, or 28% on a constant currency basis. See the section titled "Key Business Metrics" below for details.
  • Gross margin: Gross margin for the quarter was 87.4%, compared to 87.9% for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 88.0%, compared to 88.3% for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. See the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below for details.
  • Loss from operations: Loss from operations for the quarter was $16.6 million, compared to $15.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $9.6 million, compared to $12.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Cash flow: Cash flow used in operating activities for the quarter was $14.7 million, compared to $19.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Capital expenditures were $1.6 million during the quarter, leading to negative free cash flow of $16.3 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $20.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Remaining performance obligations (RPO): RPO as of October 31, 2022 was $159.6 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Announced a newly-designed user experience for Couchbase Capella, inspired by popular technologies that millions of developers already use to build modern applications. Because of this sense of familiarity, the new Capella experience boosts productivity so developers can more easily build next-generation applications.
  • Announced Capella has a new high-data density storage engine with compute and storage advantages that dramatically drops the total cost of ownership compared to other DBaaS offerings. This innovation means customers can optimize towards smaller, more-affordable clusters that hold and process more data with higher processing throughput power, delivering best-in-class price performance.
  • Announced enhanced security and single sign-on capabilities in Capella including successfully completing a SOC 2, Type II audit and delivering support for HIPAA-compliant applications.
  • Announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Under this agreement, Couchbase and AWS have committed to offer customers integrated go-to-market activities, commercial incentives and technology integrations. This includes migrating workloads to Capella on AWS as well as extending Capella App Services to run on AWS edge services.
  • Named a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2022.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023, Couchbase expects:



Q4 FY2023 Outlook


FY2023 Outlook

Total Revenue


$38.2-38.4 million


$151.4-151.6 million

Total ARR


$160.5-162.5 million


$160.5-162.5 million

Non-GAAP Operating Loss


$15.0-14.8 million


$46.4-46.2 million

The guidance provided above is based on several assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside our control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, our expectations may change. There can be no assurance that we will achieve these results.

Couchbase is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating loss for the fourth quarter or full year of fiscal 2023 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating loss that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

Conference Call Information

Couchbase will host a live webcast at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to discuss its financial results and business highlights. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8029 from the United States, or +1 201-689-8029 from international locations. The live webcast and a webcast replay can be accessed from the investor relations page of Couchbase's website at investors.couchbase.com.

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and consume modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers – all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on Twitter @couchbase.

Couchbase has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the corporate blog at blog.couchbase.com to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the corporate blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, collectively, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release), and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation expense and employer taxes on employee stock transactions. We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP measures to assess our performance, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance.

Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we have excluded employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, which is a cash expense, from our non-GAAP results. These payroll taxes have been excluded from our non-GAAP results because they are tied to the timing and size of the exercise or vesting of the underlying equity awards, and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures have not been adjusted to reflect this change, and the effect of this change is not material for any period previously presented.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as cash used in operating activities less additions of property and equipment, which includes capitalized internal-use software costs. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides our management, board of directors and investors with information about our future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of our balance sheet and further invest in our business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Key Business Metrics

We review a number of operating and financial metrics, including ARR, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions.

We define ARR as of a given date as the annualized recurring revenue that we would contractually receive from our customers in the month ending 12 months following such date. Based on historical experience with customers, we assume all contracts will be automatically renewed at the same levels unless we receive notification of non-renewal and are no longer in negotiations prior to the measurement date. ARR also includes revenue from consumption-based cloud credits of Couchbase Capella products. ARR for Couchbase Capella products in a customer's initial year is calculated as described above; after a customer's initial year it is calculated by annualizing the prior 90 days of actual consumption, assuming no increases or reductions in usage. ARR excludes revenue derived from the use of cloud products only based on on-demand arrangements and services revenue. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent our revenue under GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal dates. ARR is not intended to be a replacement for forecasts of revenue. Although we seek to increase ARR as part of our strategy of targeting large enterprise customers, this metric may fluctuate from period to period based on our ability to acquire new customers and expand within our existing customers. We believe that our ARR is an important indicator of the growth and performance of our business. We updated our definition of ARR beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to include revenue from consumption-based cloud credits of Couchbase Capella products by annualizing the prior 90 days of actual consumption, assuming no increases or reductions in usage, and updated in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 to clarify that the 90-day actual consumption methodology is only used after a customer's initial year. The reason for these changes is to better reflect the ARR for Couchbase Capella products following the launch of Couchbase Capella in fiscal 2022. ARR for prior periods have not been adjusted to reflect these changes as they are not material to any period previously presented.

We also attempt to represent the changes in the underlying business operations by eliminating fluctuations caused by changes in foreign currency exchange rates within the current period. We calculate constant currency growth rates by applying the applicable prior period exchange rates to current period results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, quotations of management, the section titled "Financial Outlook" above and statements about Couchbase's market position, strategies and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "may," "might," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including factors beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: our history of net losses and ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future; our ability to continue to grow on pace with historical rates; our ability to manage our growth effectively; intense competition and our ability to compete effectively; cost-effectively acquiring new customers or obtaining renewals, upgrades or expansions from our existing customers; the market for our products and services being relatively new and evolving, and our future success depending on the growth and expansion of this market; our ability to innovate in response to changing customer needs, new technologies or other market requirements; our limited operating history, which makes it difficult to predict our future results of operations; the significant fluctuation of our future results of operations and ability to meet the expectations of analysts or investors; our significant reliance on revenue from subscriptions, which may decline and, the recognition of a significant portion of revenue from subscriptions over the term of the relevant subscription period, which means downturns or upturns in sales are not immediately reflected in full in our results of operations; and the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic factors and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that we may file from time to time, including those more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Couchbase, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,


Nine Months Ended October 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue:








License

$                  3,519


$                  3,774


$                14,908


$                12,468

Support and other

32,201


25,234


89,852


71,034

Total subscription revenue

35,720


29,008


104,760


83,502

Services

2,837


1,816


8,441


4,976

Total revenue

38,557


30,824


113,201


88,478

Cost of revenue:








Subscription(1)

2,631


2,094


7,548


6,218

Services(1)

2,244


1,642


6,759


4,435

Total cost of revenue

4,875


3,736


14,307


10,653

Gross profit

33,682


27,088


98,894


77,825

Operating expenses:








Research and development(1)

13,998


13,103


42,760


38,267

Sales and marketing(1)

27,448


22,817


81,764


65,714

General and administrative(1)

8,828


6,659


25,183


17,434

Total operating expenses

50,274


42,579


149,707


121,415

Loss from operations

(16,592)


(15,491)


(50,813)


(43,590)

Interest expense

(26)


(133)


(76)


(630)

Other income (expense), net

317


(51)


22


(44)

Loss before income taxes

(16,301)


(15,675)


(50,867)


(44,264)

Provision for income taxes

376


249


1,013


729

Net loss

$              (16,677)


$              (15,924)


$              (51,880)


$              (44,993)

Cumulative dividends on Series G redeemable convertible preferred stock




(2,917)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$              (16,677)


$              (15,924)


$              (51,880)


$              (47,910)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$                  (0.37)


$                  (0.37)


$                  (1.16)


$                  (2.43)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

44,932


43,440


44,619


19,742

_______________________________

(1)                   Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended October 31,


Nine Months Ended October 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Cost of revenue—subscription

$                     128


$                        66


$                     391


$                     123

Cost of revenue—services

106


70


317


116

Research and development

1,905


1,085


5,891


2,224

Sales and marketing

2,413


1,292


6,863


2,521

General and administrative

2,201


840


5,468


2,179

Total stock-based compensation expense

$                  6,753


$                  3,353


$                18,930


$                  7,163

Couchbase, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)



As of
October 31,
2022


As of
January 31,
2022





Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$           38,781


$           95,688

Short-term investments

138,469


110,266

Accounts receivable, net

22,530


36,696

Deferred commissions

12,154


11,783

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,773


8,559

Total current assets

219,707


262,992

Property and equipment, net

6,731


4,288

Operating lease right-of-use assets(2)

7,021


Deferred commissions, noncurrent

7,592


8,243

Other assets

1,247


1,219

Total assets

$          242,298


$          276,742

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$              3,523


$              1,923

Accrued compensation and benefits

9,045


16,143

Other accrued expenses

3,314


3,231

Operating lease liabilities(2)

3,043


Deferred revenue

58,039


69,010

Total current liabilities

76,964


90,307

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent(2)

4,658


Deferred revenue, noncurrent

2,577


2,713

Other liabilities


507

Total liabilities

84,199


93,527

Stockholders' equity




Preferred stock


Common stock


Additional paid-in capital

553,336


525,392

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,375)


(195)

Accumulated deficit

(393,862)


(341,982)

Total stockholders' equity

158,099


183,215

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$         242,298


$         276,742



_______________________________

(2)                    The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, "Leases" (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method as of February 1, 2022 and elected the transition option that allows the Company not to restate the comparative periods in its financial statements in the year of adoption.

 


Couchbase, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,


Nine Months Ended October 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities








Net loss

$                 (16,677)


$                 (15,924)


$                 (51,880)


$                 (44,993)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities








Depreciation and amortization

838


708


2,304


2,114

Amortization of debt issuance costs


37



52

Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized

6,753


3,353


18,930


7,163

Amortization of deferred commissions

4,139


3,497


12,549


9,823

Non-cash lease expense

752



2,152


Foreign currency transaction losses

262



1,298


5

Other

(124)


35


177


103

Changes in operating assets and liabilities








Accounts receivable

6,075


(2,286)


13,404


13,559

Deferred commissions

(4,563)


(4,557)


(12,269)


(11,628)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,905


(36)


691


(5,884)

Accounts payable

(2,067)


(3,440)


1,476


1,113

Accrued compensation and benefits

(1,468)


908


(7,076)


817

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(735)


1,342


300


(407)

Operating lease liabilities

(819)



(1,930)


Deferred revenue

(8,991)


(3,384)


(11,108)


(10,759)

Net cash used in operating activities

(14,720)


(19,747)


(30,982)


(38,922)

Cash flows from investing activities








Purchases of short-term investments

(41,169)


(59,146)


(110,637)


(66,279)

Maturities and sales of short-term investments

48,341


7,183


81,143


19,468

Additions to property and equipment

(1,617)


(564)


(4,093)


(814)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

5,555


(52,527)


(33,587)


(47,625)

Cash flows from financing activities








Payments of debt


(25,000)



(25,000)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

666


1,645


4,033


5,933

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP

959



4,484


Proceeds from initial public offering, net of 

    underwriting discounts and commissions




214,854

Payment for fractional shares in reverse stock split


(9)



(9)

Payments of deferred offering costs


(2,135)



(4,930)

Net cash provided by (used in)  financing activities

1,625


(25,499)


8,517


190,848

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(17)


(33)


(855)


(158)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7,557)


(97,806)


(56,907)


104,143

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

46,881


239,789


96,231


37,840

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$                   39,324


$                 141,983


$                   39,324


$                 141,983

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown above:








Cash and cash equivalents

$                   38,781


$                 141,440


$                   38,781


$                 141,440

Restricted cash included in other assets

543


543


543


543

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$                   39,324


$                 141,983


$                   39,324


$                 141,983

Couchbase, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,


Nine Months Ended October 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:








Total revenue

$               38,557


$               30,824


$             113,201


$               88,478

Gross profit

$               33,682


$               27,088


$               98,894


$               77,825

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

234


136


708


239

Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions

12



36


Non-GAAP gross profit

$               33,928


$               27,224


$               99,638


$               78,064

Gross margin

87.4 %


87.9 %


87.4 %


88.0 %

Non-GAAP gross margin

88.0 %


88.3 %


88.0 %


88.2 %



Three Months Ended October 31,


Nine Months Ended October 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:








GAAP research and development

$               13,998


$               13,103


$               42,760


$               38,267

Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(1,905)


(1,085)


(5,891)


(2,224)

Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions

(69)



(138)


Non-GAAP research and development

$               12,024


$               12,018


$               36,731


$               36,043









GAAP sales and marketing

$               27,448


$               22,817


$               81,764


$               65,714

Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(2,413)


(1,292)


(6,863)


(2,521)

Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions

(115)



(218)


Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$               24,920


$               21,525


$               74,683


$               63,193









GAAP general and administrative

$                 8,828


$                 6,659


$               25,183


$               17,434

Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(2,201)


(840)


(5,468)


(2,179)

Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions

(14)



(98)


Non-GAAP general and administrative

$                 6,613


$                 5,819


$               19,617


$               15,255



Three Months Ended October 31,


Nine Months Ended October 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating loss:








Total revenue

$               38,557


$               30,824


$            113,201


$               88,478

Loss from operations

$              (16,592)


$              (15,491)


$             (50,813)


$              (43,590)

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

6,753


3,353


18,930


7,163

Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions

210



490


Non-GAAP operating loss

$                (9,629)


$              (12,138)


$             (31,393)


$             (36,427)

Operating margin

(43) %


(50) %


(45) %


(49) %

Non-GAAP operating margin

(25) %


(39) %


(28) %


(41) %



Three Months Ended October 31,


Nine Months Ended October 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders:








Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$             (16,677)


$              (15,924)


$              (51,880)


$              (47,910)

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

6,753


3,353


18,930


7,163

Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions

210



490


Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders

$                (9,714)


$              (12,571)


$              (32,460)


$              (40,747)

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

$                  (0.37)


$                  (0.37)


$                  (1.16)


$                  (2.43)

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

$                  (0.22)


$                  (0.29)


$                  (0.73)


$                  (2.06)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

44,932


43,440


44,619


19,742


The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, unaudited):



Three Months Ended October 31,


Nine Months Ended October 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net cash used in operating activities

$               (14,720)


$              (19,747)


$               (30,982)


$               (38,922)

Less: Additions to property and equipment

(1,617)


(564)


(4,093)


(814)

Free cash flow

$               (16,337)


$              (20,311)


$               (35,075)


$               (39,736)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$                  5,555


$              (52,527)


$               (33,587)


$               (47,625)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$                  1,625


$              (25,499)


$                  8,517


$              190,848

Couchbase, Inc.
Key Business Metrics
(in millions)
(unaudited)



As of



July 31,


Oct. 31,


Jan. 31,


April 30,


July 31,


Oct. 31,



2021


2021


2022


2022


2022


2022

Annual Recurring Revenue


$           115.2


$           122.3


$           132.9


$           139.7


$           145.2


$           151.7

