Novatek Adopts CEVA's Latest Sensor Hub DSP for New Multi-sensor IP Camera SoC

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions today announced that Novatek Microelelctonics Corp, a leading fabless chip design company, has licensed and deployed the SP500 DSP from CEVA's SensPro2 Sensor Hub DSP architecture family in its newest generation NT98530 multi-sensor IP Camera SoC targeting surveillance, retail, smart city, transportation and more. Novatek was ranked No.2 in Taiwan and No. 6 in the world by fabless chip design house revenue in 2021, and specializes in smart display and smart image total solutions, ranging from full line of display ICs and SoC for all types of display and image applications. To date, Novatek has shipped more than 1 billion SoCs worldwide.

This latest engagement extends the long and successful partnership between the two companies, which spans almost a decade of licensing multiple generations of CEVA's computer vision, audio/voice and AI DSPs. The companies will showcase this latest Edge AI camera solution at CES 2023 in CEVA's meeting suite.

"Today's multi-sensor security cameras need powerful computer vision and edge AI processing capabilities to maximize performance and minimize the reliance on cloud connectivity for intelligent analysis," said Novatek AVP Jimmy Su. "CEVA's SP500 DSP delivers superior real-time performance for computer vision, AI-based analytics and multi-sensing sensor fusion at the edge, ensuring our customers have a powerful, flexible edge AI camera solution which they can customize to their requirements."

The Novatek NT98530 SoC is a highly-integrated SoC with high image quality, low bitrate, low power consumption, providing the best cost/performance Edge-Computing IP camera solution in the market today for multi-sensor security cameras. It supports up to 640M pixel/sec to achieve over 8MPixel/60FPS video performance while simultaneously performing advanced AI on each frame, with minimal power consumption. The integrated SensPro2, CEVA's latest DSP generation along with its comprehensive & optimized SDKs delivers up to 6X DSP performance improvement in computer vision, 2X AI inferencing improvement and 20% lower power compared to its predecessor, ensuring that Novatek's latest SoC has ample performance available to support even the most complex computer vision algorithms and neural networks inferencing.

"We're pleased to extend our collaboration with Novatek to enable their latest generation surveillance SoC support multiple cameras and the most advanced computer/vision AI use cases," said Ran Snir, Vice President and General Manager of the Vision Business Unit at CEVA. "Our SensPro2 DSP is primed to support more of the camera analytics workload in real time at the edge, including the ability to perform vision/AI processing for multiple camera sensors in parallel, at minimal power consumption".

About SensPro2

SensPro2™ is the highly-scalable and enhanced 2nd generation high performance sensor hub DSP for multitasking sensing and AI of multiple sensors including camera, Radar, LiDar, Time-of-Flight, microphones and inertial measurement units. The SensPro2 family is designed to handle multiple sensor processing workload for contextually aware devices and can be utilized in modern intelligent systems in automotive (inc. ISO26262 functional safety compliance), robotics, surveillance, AR/VR, voice assistants, wearables, mobile and smart home devices. The SensPro2 maximizes performance-per-watt for multi-sensor processing use cases by utilizing a combination of high performance single and half precision floating point math, point cloud creation and Deep Neural Network processing, along with parallel processing capacity for voice, imaging, and Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM). The SensPro2 platform approach is paired with advanced software and development tools that include LLVM C/C++ compiler, Eclipse based integrated development environment, CEVA Deep Neural Network (CDNN) graph AI compiler for neural networks including the CDNN-Invite API for inclusion of custom AI engines, TensorFlow Lite Micro support, OpenVX API, and a multitude of software libraries for OpenCL, CEVA-CV imaging functions and CEVA-SLAM SDK. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/ceva-senspro/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

