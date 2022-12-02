Autoliv joins Advisory Board of the United Nations Road Safety Fund

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV), (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has joined the Advisory Board of the United Nations Road Safety Fund. The objective of the Advisory Board is to provide strategic direction to the Fund. Autoliv will contribute knowledge and experience regarding global traffic safety challenges and will be represented by President and CEO Mikael Bratt.

In April 2022, Autoliv announced its support to the United Nations Road Safety Fund (UNRSF) to strengthen insights into global road safety challenges and contribute to safer mobility worldwide. Autoliv's vision of Saving More Lives directly supports UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number three, which aspires to ensure good health and well-being for all, with one of its targets focused on halving global deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes.



"It is an honor for Autoliv to be a part of the important work of the Advisory Board of the UNRSF. We trust that the collaboration with UNRSF and its broad partnerships across all sectors, together with Autoliv's experience of protective safety, can help accelerate progress in road safety in low- and middle-income countries. By working together, we combine engagement with knowledge and expertise," said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.



"I am pleased to welcome Autoliv to the Advisory Board of the UNRSF. I look forward to working with Autoliv during the 2022-2024 term and to explore how Autoliv's knowledge and experience can be transferable to the Fund's work to improve global road safety. Cross sectorial collaboration is the foundation of the global partnership of the UNRSF," said Nneka Henry, Head of the UNRSF Secretariat.

Road traffic crashes claim 1.35 million lives every year and are the leading cause of death among children and young adults. More than 90 per cent of road traffic fatalities take place in developing countries. By exchanging insights, knowledge, and data, Autoliv and UNRSF partners will actively support the Global Plan for the Second Decade of Action 2021-2030, which seeks to prevent at least 50% of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030.

The first meeting of the Board took place on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the United Nations Office in Geneva (UNOG), Switzerland. The meeting agenda included an overview of the UNRSF as well as a strategic dialogue on raising the profile of the global road safety agenda and on leveraging high-value partnerships to further the work of the UNRSF.

