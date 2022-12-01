Valour Inc. Announces Exclusive Partnership with Autostock, a Swedish Trading Platform to Launch Automated Trading Strategy Designed to Capture the Weekly Effects of the Bitcoin Price

Valour and Autostock have agreed to an exclusive partnership for digital assets which makes it possible for clients of Autostock to make use of a weekly effect of the Bitcoin price development, in an automated manner known as Coinbot Zero by Valour

Coinbot Zero by Valour executes within the ISK or Kapitalförsäkring-wrapper on Nordnet in Sweden and is based on Valour Bitcoin Zero SEK, with no management fees and precise tracking of the Bitcoin price

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTCQB: DEFTF), a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and decentralized finance, announced today a partnership with Autostock, a Swedish trading platform to launch an automated trading strategy designed to capture weekly effects of Bitcoin.

Autostock AB is a Swedish analysis/trading platform exclusively connected to Nordnet Bank, offering advanced technical analysis methods, automated trading facilities and algorithmic strategies.

Valour and Autostock have agreed to an exclusive partnership specific to digital assets which makes it possible for clients of Autostock to make use of a weekly effect of the Bitcoin price development, in an automated manner known as Coinbot Zero by Valour.

"Coinbot Zero by Valour executes within the ISK or Kapitalförsäkring-wrapper on Nordnet in Sweden and utilizes Valour Bitcoin ZERO SEK (CH0585378661) making it a perfect match for a first of its kind program as it precisely tracks the price of Bitcoin", Marco Infuso, Chief Sales Officer at Valour said. "Another step towards crypto adoption - democratization of the entire crypto eco system at its best!".

"Stepping into the digital assets space, with an automated strategy specifically designed to capture the weekly effects of Bitcoin is a first for Autostock," said Rikard Nilsson, CEO of Autostock. "Partnering with Valour and using their Bitcoin ETP, without management fees, creates a unique opportunity and is the perfect choice for our clients."

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across European exchanges, banks and broker platforms. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Avalanche ( AVAX ), Cosmos ( ATOM ), Binance ( BNB ), Enjin ( ENJ ), Valour Bitcoin Carbon Neutral , and Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 ( VDAB10 ) ETPs with low management fees. Valour's flagship products are Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee-free.

About Valour

Valour Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://valour.com

About Autostock:

Autostock AB is a Swedish analysis/trading platform exclusively connected to Nordnet Bank, offering advanced technical analysis methods, automated trading facilities and algorithmic strategies. The users can decide at what level they want to benefit from the Autotrader software assistance possibilities, and set up the software individually to suit their preferences. Autostock also offers support for traders to develop their own tools, help exploring their trading ideas, troubleshoot script based algorithms and much more. The community of users can be followed on the Autostock website and Facebook. For more information, please visit www.autostock.se

