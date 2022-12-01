Trailways of New York evicted by Greyhound from Facility in Albany, New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailways of New York, the largest and oldest intercity travel provider in New York State and select Canadian cities, and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced today that they are leaving the Albany, New York bus terminal that they have called home for over twenty-five years. The move is slated to take place today, Thursday December 1st, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home later today.

In a conversation Thursday, Trailways of New York CEO Eugene J Berardi Jr said the move, "was caused by Greyhound, who evicted us from the facility after dissolving its long-standing partnership with us just this past summer. While Greyhound no longer owns the station, they remain the lease holder, and now that they view us as competition, they have evicted Trailways as a sub tenant. I have no doubt this will negatively impact the traveling public." Greyhound, who had previously enjoyed a decades long partnership with the New York based Trailways, severed that arrangement in a surprise move this past spring.1

The news of Trailways' move comes following the recent release of a study reimagining the decaying downtown Albany, New York station as an $81 million dollar state of the art transit facility.23 "Everyone at Trailways is excited that the plans currently underway to rebuild the downtown bus terminal might happen soon," Berardi said. "The new plans call for a mixed-use development including a first-class transit facility that would make the travel experience more enjoyable to all passengers visiting the capital city. We firmly support Capitalize Albany and the Mayor's efforts to reimagine the transportation facility."

Trailways of New York's new temporary facility is now accepting passengers at 66 Green Street in Albany, NY; footsteps from the company's former home. For more information, visit https://trailways.com/bus-station/albany-ny/detail/ or https://trailways.com/news/.

Trailways of New York (Adirondack, Pine Hill, and New York Trailways) operates over 150 trips per day to more than 140 destinations in New York, New Jersey, and Canada. The largest, longest continuously operating intercity bus carrier in New York State, Trailways of New York boasts safe, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation. Headed home for the holidays? Let Trailways take you to one of our gateway cities such as Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Montreal, New York, Rochester, Syracuse, or Toronto. Traveling further? We've partnered with Amtrak, Greyhound, and Megabus to get you all across North America. For more information visit with us online at Trailways.com, Trailways.ca, and on Twitter .

