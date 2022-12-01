Susan G. Komen 2022 3-Day Event Series Wraps Up Raising $14M

Event series expands for 2023, registration now open

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 5,000 participants took part in the 2022 Susan G. Komen 3-Day event series raising $14 million during the events held in Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, and San Diego. The Susan G. Komen 3-Day is the longest distance one can go in the fight against breast cancer. Participants each raise a minimum of $2,300 and walk 20 miles a day for three consecutive days, all while educating tens of thousands of people about breast health.

Susan G. Komen raised $14 million during the 2022 3-Day event series and announced a new location for 2023.

For 2023, the Susan G. Komen 3-Day is expanding the 3-Day event series, adding Denver, Colorado to the event roster. The 2023 3-Day series will include five events: New England (August 18–20), Denver (August 25-27), Chicago (September 8–10), Dallas-Ft. Worth (October 27–29), and San Diego (November 17–19). Registration for the 2023 event series is now open, and can be found at The3Day.org.

"As we wrap up a successful 2022 Komen 3-Day season, we are excited to announce we are not only returning to all four cities but are also adding Denver to our event series for 2023," said Paula Schneider, Komen's president and CEO. "Adding event locations allows more people to get involved in our 3-Day community and join the fight against breast cancer. None of this would be possible without our amazing 3-Day participants, each of who is dedicated to this cause. Every step taken during a 3-Day event is a step closer to ending breast cancer forever. We invite you to come join our 'pink bubble' and register for a 2023 event today."

The funds raised by the Komen 3-Day support Susan G. Komen's vision of a world without breast cancer, contributing to the organizations more than $1.1 billion investment in breakthrough research and more than $2.3 billion for real-time support for those facing breast cancer today, through screening, diagnostics, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs.

