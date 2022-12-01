The St. Regis Venice Brings in Avant-Garde Botanical Studio Mary Lennox to Offer a Lush Festive Intervention

VENICE, Italy, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A tireless advocate for modernity, The St. Regis Venice has made a name for itself as a hub of contemporary art that celebrates the hotel's gorgeous heritage bones while embracing innovation in all its forms. In its latest creative partnership, the property collaborated with Berlin-based Studio Mary Lennox to design festive and sculptural interventions that will be on display across the hotel spaces through the holidays.

The St. Regis Venice (PRNewswire)

Famous for their surreal, dream-like installations, Studio Mary Lennox is one of the leading and most sought-after floral designers who regularly works with some of the biggest brands in the luxury market (such as Cartier, Hermes, Porsche and many others). This festive season, to offset the exquisitely preserved collection of five Venetian palaces that make up the heritage St. Regis Venice, the studio designed ethereal, gravity-defying installations that invite guests to explore the stately rooms through a botanical lens.

Inspired by the iconic Ai Weiwei artwork in the Grand Salone, dripping garlands of pink Amaranth in organic form animate the splendid room. In the galleries as well as in the entrances of the hotel, the studio recreated its iconic floating sculptural "cloud" compositions, this time made of over ten thousand glass Christmas ornaments as protagonist, inspired by the colour palette of the St. Regis and the hues of its Italianate Garden.

Striking, imaginative and ethereal, the studio's creations are the perfect match for the hotel's forward-looking programming that is evident in everything from interior design to artistic collaborations to imaginative special events, such as an exclusive programme planned for this festive season.

The season's main event – The Art of Celebration, New Year's Eve Gala – is inspired by Studio Mary Lennox's floral installations and will feature an immersive performance curated by Antonia Sautter, Creative Director of Il Ballo del Doge (a Venetian masquerade ball), to complement the hotel's permanent collection of contemporary art while drawing on Mary Lennox's unique style for inspiration.

For more information, please visit stregisvenice.com.

@stregisvenice #StRegisVenice #CultivatingTheVanguard #LiveExquisite

About Studio Mary Lennox

Founded by Ruby Barber, Mary Lennox is named after the protagonist of Frances Hodgson Burnett's novel The Secret Garden, a story which celebrates the beauty, mystery and rejuvenating qualities of nature. By chance, Ruby's first studio also found itself on the corner of Mary and Lennox Streets in Sydney, Australia. The same building housed her father's first photography studio and her mother's first art gallery. Based in Berlin since 2012 and operating worldwide, Studio Mary Lennox works on a wide range of projects across different disciplines, with services that include botanical brand image consultancy, creative and artistic direction, concept creation and creative strategy, content development, scenography, set design and large-scale installation work.

About The St. Regis Venice

The ultimate sophisticate and arbiter, The St. Regis Venice combines historic legacy with modern luxury in a privileged location beside the Grand Canal surrounded by views of Venice's most iconic landmarks. Through a meticulous restoration of the unique collection of five Venetian palaces, the hotel's design celebrates the modern spirit of Venice, boasting 130 guestrooms and 39 suites, many with furnished private terraces with incomparable views of the city. Uncompromising glamour extends naturally to the hotel's restaurants and bars, which offers a range of exquisite dining and beverage options for Venetians and visitors alike including the private Italianate Garden (a refined space for local tastemakers and guests to mingle), Gio's Restaurant & Terrace (the hotel's signature restaurant), and The Arts Bar, where cocktails have been specially created to celebrate masterpieces of art. For celebratory gatherings and more formal functions, the hotel offers a choice of areas that can be easily transformed and personalised to host guests, supported by an extensive menu of inspirational cuisine. Crafted occasions are held in the Library, with its urbane atmosphere, in the well-appointed Lounge, or in its adjacent Astor Boardroom. The Canaletto Room embodies the contemporary spirit of a Venetian palazzo and impressive ballroom, presenting an ideal backdrop for significant celebrations. For more information, please visit stregisvenice.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The St. Regis Venice