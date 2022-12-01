Navy Mutual Is Great Place to Work Certified™ for a Third Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navy Mutual Aid Association ("Navy Mutual"), the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, announced that it is Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM for the third year in a row. This achievement recognizes the rewarding workplace culture that makes Navy Mutual one of the most trusted providers of military life insurance, annuities, and financial education. Navy Mutual serves active duty military members, veterans, and their families.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. The certification is based on a Culture Brief and anonymous survey completed by employees. Of Navy Mutual's employees, 90% say it is a great place to work and 93% state that they feel a sense of pride in the company's accomplishments. Service, people, and dedication to Navy Mutual's team and mission were recurring themes noted by employees in the Great Place to Work's Trust Index Survey.



"Navy Mutual employees spend their days in service to those who have devoted their lives to our country, and their loved ones. Our mission unites us as a team and helps us provide superior products and services to our Members," said Navy Mutual President and CEO, retired Rear Admiral Brian Luther, USN. "This year's recognition from Great Place to Work is well deserved, and I am honored to lead such a passionate and committed group of individuals."

Navy Mutual's dedication to growth, teamwork, and an environment of mutual trust ensures employee satisfaction. To learn more about opportunities at Navy Mutual, visit Navy Mutual Careers.



Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veterans services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

