KIA WINS 2023 VINCENTRIC BEST CPO VALUE IN AMERICA AWARD FOR PASSENGER CARS

KIA WINS 2023 VINCENTRIC BEST CPO VALUE IN AMERICA AWARD FOR PASSENGER CARS

Wins Strengthen Brand's Overall CPO Value Proposition

Kia Earns Vincentric Best CPO Value in America award in the Passenger Car category

Rio, Rio Five-Door, Soul, and Sorento Hybrid recognized as having the best CPO value in their respective segments

Niro and Niro Plug-In Hybrid models identified as having the lowest cost of ownership

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has been named the winner of the 2023 Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America award in the Passenger Car category. Kia propelled to the top spot after four models were recognized as having the best CPO Value America in their respective segments, including the Rio for the third consecutive year and the Soul for the second year in a row.

Kia wins 2023 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America award for Passenger Cars (PRNewswire)

Kia Rio – Best CPO Value in America: Subcompact segment

Kia Rio Five-Door – Best CPO Value in America: Subcompact Hatchback segment

Kia Soul – Best CPO Value in America: Compact Hatchback segment

Kia Sorento Hybrid – Best CPO Value in America: Hybrid SUV segment

In addition to the string of awards, Vincentric has also identified two Kia models as having the lowest total cost of ownership:

Kia Niro – Lowest CPO Cost to Own in America: Hybrid SUV segment

Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid – Lowest CPO Cost to Own in America: EV/PHEV SUV segment

"Kia's success in this important segment of our industry has continued to grow, and we're now poised to continue thanks to these awards from Vincentric," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We recognize many of our customers look to our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles as a more affordable entry point to our lineup and these accolades prove Kia to be one of the best Certified Pre-Owned brands in the industry."

The Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards use a statistical analysis that incorporates the total cost of ownership and current market price of all CPO vehicles for applicable model years to identify the model with the best CPO value per segment.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America