InsightRX to Showcase Precision Dosing Technology at ASHP 2022 Midyear Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InsightRX — which provides cloud-based precision dosing support to guide treatment decisions – announced its slate of activities and demonstrations during the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) 2022 Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition in Las Vegas from Dec. 4-8.

InsightRX supports a patented, data-driven cycle of performance improvement for medication management. Its trifecta of dosing decision support (Nova), real-time analytics (Apollo) and continuous learning allows for the refinement of existing pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) models and enables the practice of MIPD to ultimately improve drug efficacy, patient safety and reduce unnecessary costs. At ASHP Midyear, held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, they will be showcasing several new therapeutic categories that are now a part of their offering.

2020 brought the newest vancomycin consensus guidelines, which firmly recommended Bayesian forecasting software as the preferred method of dosing and monitoring. MIPD with MAP-Bayesian forecasting (MAPB) uses PK/PD models to individualize initial dosing to each patient, and subsequently balances data from those models with measured, patient-specific values to further individualize predictions. Though MIPD/MAPB remains the preferred methodology for dosing and monitoring of vancomycin, expansion of this methodology for additional drugs and therapeutic areas could be vital to ensuring therapeutic success with those agents. As we near the end of 2022, InsightRX looks to the future of therapeutic drug monitoring in an ever-expanding variety of therapeutic areas:

Anticoagulants – Appropriate anticoagulation management can help to prevent recurrent embolic events and bleeding events. Current literature suggests that attaining anticoagulation therapeutic targets quickly is associated with lower in-hospital mortality and lower 30-day mortality.1 Yet, attaining and maintaining therapeutic anticoagulation remains a challenge for pharmacists and other clinicians.

Antifungals – Proper dosing of antifungals, such as voriconazole, is essential to patient outcomes. Patients with therapeutic voriconazole concentrations are twice as likely to have a successful outcome compared to those with subtherapeutic concentrations. Also, in a direct head-to-head comparison, 85.7% of voriconazole patients dosed with MIPD/MAPB software reached the therapeutic target with initial dosing, versus 54% when using standard dosing.2

Beta-lactams – Correctly dosing beta-lactam antibiotics to avoid treatment failures and toxicity can significantly improve patient outcomes. However, standard beta-lactam dosing is suboptimal in close to half of all patients, which can lead to worse clinical outcomes and a need for further individualization in our dosing strategy.3-6

Solid Organ transplant – Tacrolimus is used with other medications to prevent rejection of a transplanted organ. Inadequate tacrolimus exposure can have grave consequences for patients, increasing their risk of nephrotoxicity and infection risk from overexposure and nearly doubling the risk of organ rejection with underexposure. MIPD/MAPB, using a patient's specific pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenomics to individualize dosing, has been proven to improve tacrolimus target attainment.7 MIPD software also allows for direct estimation of tacrolimus AUC, eliminating the ambiguity associated with trough-based dosing.

"Advances in therapeutic drug monitoring are transforming the ability of clinicians to give the right dose to a patient quickly and efficiently to drive improved outcomes," said Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and co-founder of InsightRX. "We will continue to expand and add modules that will allow our precision dosing platform to be used for new medications and therapeutic areas."

"We're excited to talk at ASHP about our modules: antifungals, beta-lactams, anticoagulants, and solid-organ transplant," said Jon Faldasz, PharmD, BCPS, and Senior Director Product and Customer Experience for InsightRX. "The combination of model-informed precision dosing and MAP-Bayesian forecasting is enabling us to help increase patient safety and drive clinical innovation."

