'Fintech for Good' film launches at FinTech Connect Europe, starring Reltime

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime has been featured in the 'Fintech for Good' documentary film, launched on the first day of FinTech Connect 2022. Co-produced by FINTECH Circle, a global community covering all aspects of fintech, and ITN Business, 'Fintech for Good' focuses on innovative solutions leveraging financial technology to empower people, business and communities to create a better, more inclusive new world.

Anchored by ITV News and BBC World presenter Duncan Golestani, the film shines a spotlight on significant contributions to societal advancements and showcases examples of the most innovative fintechs and cutting-edge technologies leading the change of financial services.

During the premiere, a shortened version of the film was previewed at ExCeL London, followed by a panel discussion with executives representing four game-changing fintechs for good featured in the film:

Peter Michel Heilmann , CEO, Reltime AS, Norway

Gilbert Verdian , CEO, Quant Network Limited , United Kingdom

Antony Green , Chief Product Officer, Policy Expert (QMetric Group Limited), United Kingdom

Dan Andrews , Insurance Director, Vitesse PSP Limited, United Kingdom

The interactive debate was moderated by Susanne Chishti, CEO of FINTECH Circle and Co-Editor of The FINTECH Book Series. FINTECH Circle is on a mission to create the world's leading fintech ecosystem and a platform for connecting, investing, educating and generating opportunities for finance professionals and technology entrepreneurs.



"As CEO of FINTECH Circle, I am convinced that the fintech sector can contribute to society's safety net in this high inflationary environment by making sure that 'Fintech for Good' becomes a reality," says Susanne Chishti in the film. "I have no doubt that within the next five years, all of us will interact with decentralised finance probably every single day." The size of the industry, she says, is expected to reach USD 230 billion in revenues by 2025, "which represents a tenfold increase where we were just two years ago."



"As a pioneering, global, purpose-driven technology company, Reltime is excited to have been showcased in the 'Fintech for Good' film," says Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO of Reltime.



"Offering trailblazing, white-labelled, Web3 solutions to trusted financial and non-financial partners world-wide, Reltime is revolutionising the financial services and global payments industry. Hand in hand, we are empowering people, businesses and communities to take back control of their finances, privacy and assets, ending discrimination and protecting their identities—regardless of whether you are banked, underbanked or un-banked— breaking through traditional boundaries and obstacles in a whole new way.



"We envision making Web3 and Decentralised Finance (DeFi) the 'new normal' for billions of people as well as millions of merchants and business world-wide. Reltime has developed and is already delivering its white-labelled embedded finance solutions to markets in North and Latin America, Africa and Europe, while we are experiencing increased demand from Asia and te Middle East.



"End users of Reltime's B2B2C partners are able to move, lend, borrow, earn, swap, stake, interact, transact and do more with money in and to 150 countries—and growing—in less than three seconds, bypassing any middlemen. They can swap between all types of currencies, both digital and fiat. For example, if you have USD in your account and want to buy SEK, then you are able to do so within the white-labelled Reltime platform—without any internal settlement and transaction fees.

"For example, say I send €1 to a person in Africa from Europe, it should be possible for me to send this single euro without Swift and BIC codes, IBAN numbers, and without paying excessive transactions fees—I can do this with Reltime."

"Or take the example of a person in Africa who is without any bank account, but I need to be able to send money to them, I can do this with Reltime. Say I have €100 to lend to my friend, to anyone in my phone's contact list or to the marketplace to anyone in the world inside my app. I can even set my own interest rate and other terms and conditions."



To learn more about our Mission, vision and global ambition, please visit the Reltime profile within the 'Fintech for Good' film at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xp6o0W81_S0 or watch the full programme at https://fintechcircle.com/fintech-for-good/.



World premiere: 'Fintech for Good' film launches at FinTech Connect Europe, starring Reltime

