Electrifying New Immersive Wine and Food Experience at the Brink of Niagara Falls

Niagara Icewine Festival and Niagara Parks team up to offer all-new Cool As Ice immersive experience at Niagara Parks Power Station on January 14, 2023

All-inclusive tickets include admission to one of Niagara Falls' most exciting new attractions, incredible wines, cocktails and foods, live entertainment, dancing and event parking

Purchase tickets through December 4 for a special pricing discount at niagarawinefestival.com

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Niagara Icewine Festival is pulling out all the stops to wow wine and food lovers with an all-new feast for the senses this January. Cool As Ice is an immersive celebration showcasing Ontario's signature flavours through VQA Icewines, cocktails and mocktails, and farm-to-table fare, set within one of Niagara Falls' most buzzed-about new attractions, the Niagara Parks Power Station.

The Niagara Parks Power Station’s interactive exhibits and one-of-a-kind Niagara Falls views offer an unparalleled pairing for January’s Cool As Ice immersive Icewine and food experience. (CNW Group/Niagara Grape & Wine Festival) (PRNewswire)

In addition to exciting wine and culinary offerings, tickets to January 14th's Cool As Ice event includes exclusive access to the Niagara Parks Power Station's immersive exhibits and The Tunnel, which offers a unique perspective and unparalleled views of Niagara Falls from 180-feet below ground. Cool As Ice will also feature live performance artists and stunning photo backdrops set to a music soundtrack sure to inspire time on the event's dance floor.

According to Niagara Grape & Wine Executive Director Dorian Anderson, "After having to press pause on Icewine festivities for a few years, we wanted to come back in a huge way for 2023 with a jaw-dropping new venue and format for the Icewine Gala. The Niagara Parks Power Station really lends itself to the type of creative expression and exploration that Icewine is all about."

"We are pleased to partner with the Niagara Icewine Festival to offer this unforgettable evening experience at our newest must-see attraction, the Niagara Parks Power Station. The Niagara Icewine Festival is a signature experience for the destination, and we look forward to the new Cool As Ice event showcasing the incredible Icewines and culinary offerings of Niagara in a new and exciting format, in a truly one-of-a-kind venue.", said April Jeffs, Chair of Niagara Parks.

Cool As Ice tickets are $225 per person, making it a perfect holiday gift for wine and food lovers who enjoy trying new things. Tickets are available online now at www.niagarawinefestival.com , with special savings of $25 per pass through December 4th.

Cool As Ice Immersive Experience At A Glance

Date: January 14

Time: 7 pm – 11 pm

Location: Niagara Parks Power Station, 7005 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls

Dress Code: Wine Country Creative

Guests are encouraged to showcase their signature style, whether that's

gala-style glamour or wine-country chic.

Pricing: $225 per person

Offers: Save $25 per pass with the code GALA25 through December 4th

Learn More: www.niagarawinefestival.com



About The Niagara Icewine Festival

The Niagara Icewine Festival is part of the Niagara Grape & Wine Festival and takes place January 13th through 29th across Niagara. This year's Niagara Icewine Festival includes a weekend Discovery Pass self-guided touring program, the Cool As Ice immersive experience on January 14th and the Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival on January 20th, 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th. The Niagara Grape and Wine Festival is celebrating its 73rd year with support from generous sponsors, including VQA Wines of Ontario, the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario, The Grape Growers of Ontario, the City of St. Catharines and the Tourism Partnership of Niagara.

VQA Icewine is more than a sweet treat. Guests will explore how Icewine enhances spicy, savoury and sweet dishes at stations throughout the event. (CNW Group/Niagara Grape & Wine Festival) (PRNewswire)

Cool as Ice event guests can travel 180-feet below ground in a glass elevator, then follow The Tunnel to the observation deck which offers unparalleled views of Niagara Falls. (CNW Group/Niagara Grape & Wine Festival) (PRNewswire)

The Niagara Icewine Festival takes place January 13-29, 2023. (CNW Group/Niagara Grape & Wine Festival) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Niagara Grape & Wine Festival