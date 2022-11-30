Insomnia Cookies Celebrates National Cookie Day with a Week of Deals

Late-night bakery chain turns day into night by staying open extra late to celebrate its favorite day of the year with fellow Insomniacs

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, is getting ready for the sweetest day of the year—National Cookie Day. This Sunday, December 4, the bakery's 225+ locations nationwide will be celebrating with free cookies, deals, and giveaways before throwing an epic afterparty, taking claim to National Cookie Night when all stores will stay open for one additional hour.

Insomnia Cookies is partying even later than usual for National Cookie Night. (PRNewswire)

In preparation for the celebrations, Insomnia is pre-gaming National Cookie Night all week long with mouthwatering deals, giveaways, and more.

Wednesday, 11/30 – Sunday, 12/4: Social Media Giveaways & Ultimate Cookie Lover Contest

Friday, 12/2 – Sunday, 12/4: Weekend Deals

Sunday, 12/4: Extra Late Hours on National Cookie Night

Beyond National Cookie Night, Insomnia is delivering indulgence all cookie season long. The late-night bakery recently unwrapped its latest collection of Santa-approved holiday treats, which make the perfect holiday party contribution or white elephant present. From warm, decadent cookie flavors like Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa, Jinglebread, Red Velvet Cookies N Cream, and Vegan Cinnamon Bun, to gift packs, cakes, and DIY decorating kits, this limited-edition collection is merry, bright, and delivers deliciousness in every bite.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 225 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia's menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later). To place an order or learn more about Insomnia Cookies, visit www.InsomniaCookies.com. Keep up-to-date on the latest cookie news and grand opening deals by following Insomnia Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

