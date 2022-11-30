FX Presents Kindred: A Gallery Through Time

A Genre-Bending, Multimedia Art Installation Celebrating the Series Premiere of Kindred Based on Hugo Award-Winner Octavia E. Butler's Best-Selling Novel

The two-day, immersive gallery experience will transport viewers through space and time with artwork by emerging Black artists curated by Band of Vices and a special Kindred-inspired weekend menu at Post & Beam

FX's Kindred will premiere all eight episodes on Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FX is proud to announce Kindred: A Gallery Through Time - a two-day, multimedia gallery show inspired by the new original series FX's Kindred. The free installation will be held at Band of Vices (5351 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016) and open to the public from 12pm - 4pm on Thursday December 8th and 10am-5pm on Friday December 9th. FX's Kindred premieres Tuesday December 13th with all eight episodes streaming on Hulu.

Adapted from the celebrated novel Kindred, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on "Dana James" (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family. An interracial romance threads through Dana's past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.

To mirror the time-traveling experience of Dana, FX's Kindred: A Gallery Through Time will transport viewers between modern day Los Angeles and the nineteenth-century Southern United States. Upon entering the gallery space, visitors will begin their journey in the present with a selection of works on view by emerging Black artists and designers. FX collaborated with Band of Vices, a Black-owned art gallery in the heart of the West Adams Arts District, to select eight artists whose work explores themes of Afrofuturism, duality, identity, and time. Artists include Chelle Barbour ( chellebarbour.com ), Monica Ikegwu ( monicaikegwu.com ), Paula DeJoie (pauladejoie.com) , Tiffany Conway-Cornelius (@projectgetfree) , Ron Bass ( @iam_ronbass ) and Joseph Brandon ( @josephbrandonart ) who are on display at Sole Folks Art Lab ( @solefolks ), Upendo of Align Gallery ( @align_gallery ), and Ronald Jackson ( @ronald_jackson_artworks ) from the collection of Liza Vassell. The multimedia art presentation will also include a live-plant installation by Amorette Brooms ( @queen_losangeles ) in collaboration with Kristen Gordon ( @kristhetic_ ) and a selection of handbags by CISE ( @cise.store ), a Black-owned Los Angeles-based clothing line whose mission is to support the Black community through their creations. Guests of the private event will also experience a live painting from Upendo that will be on display during the gallery's public hours.

The second room will transport guests back in time to the nineteenth-century Southern United States with lush greenery provided by Queen Los Angeles and a presentation of historic culinary items selected by James Beard Award-nominated restaurant Post & Beam. Displayed on a grand center table in the middle of the room, guests can explore the origins of Southern cuisine with a selection of ingredients and cooking tools.

Following the activation, Post & Beam will feature a special pre-fixe menu inspired by FX's Kindred at their Baldwin Hills restaurant, as well as printed recipe cards for guests to bring home a taste of Kindred. The special menu will be served during dinner service on Friday December 9th - Sunday December 11th.

"With Kindred: A Gallery Through Time, we wanted to create an experience that would honor the genius of Octavia E. Butler's seminal work and celebrate Black artists working across various media that are telling inspired stories of their own," says Kenya Hardaway, Senior Vice President, Integrated Promotions - Multi-Platform Marketing at FX. "We welcome guests to explore the space where, along with our collaborators, we've curated moments that play into themes from Kindred and transport guests through art."

FX's Kindred: A Gallery Through Time is a free, public gallery installation. Guests must register for a free ticket prior to attending using the link below https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fxs-kindred-a-gallery-through-time-tickets-476770542527

About Kindred

Kindred stars Mallori Johnson as "Dana James," Micah Stock as "Kevin Franklin," Ryan Kwanten as "Thomas Weylin," Gayle Rankin as "Margaret Weylin," Austin Smith as "Luke," David Alexander Kaplan as "Rufus Weylin," Sophina Brown as "Sarah" and Sheria Irving as "Olivia."

Kindred, Octavia E. Butler's celebrated and critically acclaimed novel, has been adapted for television by writer and showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins who executive produces the series with Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel of Protozoa Pictures, Courtney Lee-Mitchell and Jules Jackson. Janicza Bravo directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot. The eight-episode season is produced by FX Productions.

https://www.fxnetworks.com/shows/kindred

About Post & Beam

Post & Beam, helmed by Executive Chef/Owner John Cleveland and Maitre D/Owner Roni Cleveland offers seasonal California cuisine with a touch of soul to the surrounding Baldwin Hills neighborhood and beyond. Showcasing the restaurant group's ethos of embracing locally sourced ingredients, Post & Beam utilizes local farms to create a Southern-inspired menu. Guests can enjoy dishes and wood-fired oven creations such as Cast Iron Chicken with poached garlic; Garden Pizza layered with hand-harvested toppings; Roasted Salmon with tender leeks and crispy root vegetables; and classics including Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Shrimp Grits. Post & Beam's full bar features a list of seasonal cocktails and a selection of California wine and craft beers.

https://postandbeamla.com/

About Band of Vices

Founded in 2015, Band of Vices is an art and culture company committed to providing a platform to often overlooked creative communities and a narrative through ever-evolving initiatives, including a highly curated exhibition program, culturally relevant strategic partnerships, mission-driven community programming, and more. Headquartered in the burgeoning West Adams Arts District of Los Angeles, Band of Vices believes in disrupting the limited business model for artists and creatives. Band of Vices' Sacred House is committed to providing a platform for those historically undervalued, overlooked or cast aside. Band of Vices embraces uniqueness, diversity, and inclusion.

https://www.bandofvices.com/

About CISE

CISE is a Black-owned Los Angeles based clothing line with a simple idea: Stronger Threads For A Stronger Community. The brand started with the goal of creating apparel that gives a voice to those in society who are typically ignored. Their first initiative was their viral collection titled "Protect Black People". Under this campaign, CISE released varied pieces with a poignant message, PROTECT US! Today, CISE has sold thousands of items displaying subtle yet vocal messages and committed to making a difference one purchase at a time.

https://cise.store/

About Queen Los Angeles

Queen Los Angeles is a Black Woman owned creative plant e-commerce company specializing in premium, healthy plants & designer pots. Queen's mission is to enhance the lives of its customers & community with the magic of plant life. Founder Amoreette Brooms pivoted from a fashion retail business model into a plant shop. The pivot was sudden and successful and plants became Queen's passion and purpose. Queen has combined everything that they have learned in 25 years of fashion with endless hours of plant research to create a unique plant centered lifestyle brand. Queen aims to educate its customers about all of the benefits that plants provide and find new and fun ways to infuse plant life with modern culture. Queen has collaborated with Ron Herman Melrose, Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel, Harold & Belles Restaurant and American Express, Youtube, Issa Rae and the South Coast Botanical Garden. Queen has been covered in the LA Times, Vogue Magazine, Sunset Magazine and a spot on Beyoncé's Black Parade Route.

https://queenlosangeles.com/

