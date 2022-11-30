Egg Medical Receives CE Mark for EggNest™ Radiation Protection System Release

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Egg Medical, Inc., a medical device company commercializing technologies to reduce scatter radiation exposure during interventional angiographic procedures, today announced that it has achieved CE Mark for the EggNest™ XR radiation protection system. The EggNest protects the entire interventional team in hospital x-ray labs (cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology, interventional radiology, and operating rooms) from the harm of long-term exposure to scatter radiation.

"Occupational exposure of hospital staff to x-rays during medical procedures is an important workplace risk. Almost everyone in the interventional cardiology and radiology profession knows someone with a radiation related illness. There have been minimal improvements in x-ray shielding over the past 30 years, leaving the medical teams working in these environments exposed to scatter radiation every day," said Robert F. Wilson MD, Egg Medical CEO. "The EggNest platform addresses the problem of hospital personnel radiation exposure for everyone working in these environments by reducing scatter radiation by an average of 91 percent."

With the CE Mark certification, Egg Medical will continue expansion into all markets recognizing the CE Mark.

"At Egg Medical, our belief is that everyone deserves protection, meaning the entire interventional team," said Wilson. "With CE mark approval of the EggNest platform, we are bringing this protection to more interventional teams worldwide."

About Scatter Radiation

Scatter radiation is a form of secondary radiation created when the primary x-ray beam used to image the patient's anatomy during interventional fluoroscopy procedures is reflected off the patient's body in the procedure room. Physicians and staff who work in these environments are exposed to scatter radiation during medical procedures (such as angioplasty, stenting, and transcatheter valve treatment), putting them at increased risk for long-term health effects. Mounting published data show a link between this occupational radiation exposure and cancer, cataracts, hypertension, and neuro-degenerative issues, despite the use of standard x-ray shielding.

About the EggNest™ XR

The EggNest™ XR is a comprehensive, scatter radiation protection system fully integrated into the workflow of the modern Cath Lab. The system is built on a novel carbon fiber platform with integrated radiation shielding that replaces the patient mattress on the x-ray table. It protects the entire medical team regardless of location, dramatically reducing scatter radiation exposure. Testing performed by the company and confirmed by independent hospital studies have shown that the EggNest™ system reduces room scatter radiation by 91 percent vs. standard shielding.

