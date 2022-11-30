350 Cascades employees have chosen to drive electric

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Five years ago today, Cascades announced the launch of a unique and innovative transportation electrification program for its employees. Today, the company is making a positive assessment of the program as 350 employees have chosen to drive electric since the launch. The program continues to generate great interest from employees and other organizations inspired by this initiative. It is still in effect and continues to be deployed throughout our operations.

Charging stations and financial assistance

The program consists of progressively deploying charging stations on our sites and offering financial assistance of up to $2,000 when purchasing or leasing a new or used plug-in vehicle, in hopes of removing barriers to acquiring an electric vehicle. To date, 117 Level 2 (240V) charging stations have been installed throughout our sites in Quebec and Ontario. Additionally, a Level 3 (400V) fast charging station has been installed at our Kingsey Falls head office for the community; the first free fast charging station installed on a private site.

"True to its values and concerned about reducing its environmental footprint, Cascades is proud to have given life to an employee's suggestion to deploy a program helping employees go electric and thus reducing the company's indirect emissions. This initiative is in addition to the many other actions taken by the company to achieve aggressive GHG reductions aligned and approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)," said Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades.

The deployment across our other Canadian sites (Manitoba and British Columbia) will be completed in a few weeks and will then continue at our American sites (where electrification allows for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions). In addition, Cascades continues to promote public transportation and carpooling among its employees.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

