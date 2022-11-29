CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StormForge, the leader in cloud-native application performance testing and resource optimization, today announced it received the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business and was named 2022 New Product of the Year. StormForge was also recently awarded the Business Intelligence Group's Stratus Award and was named AI Breakthrough's AIOps Platform of the Year earlier this year.

StormForge Named 2022 “New Product of the Year” by BIG Awards for Business (PRNewswire)

These recognitions celebrate StormForge's mission and successful execution to automate Kubernetes resource efficiency at scale. With patent-pending Machine Learning, StormForge makes it easy to ensure the efficient use of cloud resources, both in pre-deployment and in production. It helps customers use fewer cloud resources, spend less, reduce the risk of performance issues, uncover insights that drive key architectural improvements, and free up developers to innovate.

"It is rewarding to see StormForge recognized by multiple highly reputed award programs," said Amy Medeiros, SVP of Marketing at StormForge. "We look forward to continuing our important work to eliminate cloud waste and simplify the lives of individuals and businesses in cloud-native environments."

The BIG Awards for Business rewards companies, products, and people that are leading their respective industries into new territories and beyond. StormForge Optimize Live uses patent-pending machine learning that is specifically built to solve the problems associated with Kubernetes resource optimization. It is the only solution that not only does vertical autoscaling (i.e. right-sizing pods that are running in production) but also configures the target utilization for the Kubernetes Horizontal Pod Autoscaler (HPA). StormForge is the only solution that enables bi-dimensional autoscaling, maximizing the efficiency of cloud-native environments without sacrificing application performance.

"We are so proud to reward StormForge for their outstanding 2022 leadership and achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "This year's group of winners have shown that resilience and determination are 'must-haves' in today's economy."

About StormForge

StormForge brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. The StormForge Platform is set apart by its unwavering focus on building AI-powered software products that are designed to help people, not replace them. The StormForge Platform uses enterprise grade performance testing coupled with machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments. In February 2020, StormForge announced funding from Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of its Platform. StormForge was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.stormforge.io.

Media Contact:

info@storychangesculture.com

503-867-2304

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StormForge