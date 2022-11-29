My Eyelab and Stanton Optical Open Three Stores in Three States in October and November

Leading Optical Retailer on a Mission to Making Eye Care Easy and Serve Optical Needs of three communities in Alabama, California, and Virginia

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eyelab and Stanton Optical , leading retail brands of Now Optics offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, opened three stores in three states during the months of October and November. The new full-service retail eye care centers opening across Alabama, California, and Virginia will offer same day eye exams, prescription eyewear for both kids and adults, top brand contact lenses, and a wide range of stylish and affordable frames.

The new retail optical stores opened in the following locations:

Alabama :

California :

Virginia :

With the exception of Stanton Optical in Hoover, AL, the other store openings are My Eyelab franchises. The launch of these locations falls right in line with Now Optics' vision of modernizing the eye care experience for all, bringing accessible and affordable eye care to their communities.

"The Stanton Optical and My Eyelab team is thrilled to have opened three more stores the past two months," said Daniel Stanton, CEO of Now Optics, the parent company of Stanton Optical and My Eyelab. "As we continue to expand, it allows more and more communities to have easy access to high-quality eye care services and eyewear products – a service that can have lasting, positive, impact on vision."

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Stanton, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical have led the optical industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors, to date the company has conducted more than 2 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer in Alabama, California, and Virginia. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has not hindered My Eyelab and Stanton Optical's success, as its telehealth technology minimizes the risk without compromising quality eye care.

Most Stanton Optical stores offer same day service. You can get an eye exam and your single vision glasses all made the same day due to onsite labs. For convenience, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical offer same day eye exams and walk-ins. They accept most insurance and offer Buy now pay later options, and even without insurance eye exams are free with the purchase of eyeglasses. On top of that, an assortment of over 1,000 eyeglass frames and top contact lens brands to fit both style and budgets allows consumers the ultimate freedom to experiment with unique, stylish designs that fit their personal style.

Hours for the new optical stores are Monday – Saturday from 9AM-7PM. Sundays - Closed. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.myeyelab.com or www.stantonoptical.com .

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 250 corporate and franchise locations in 29 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

