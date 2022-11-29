InventHelp Inventor Develops Arm Rest Accessory for a Vehicle's Center Console (TLP 183)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to rest the arm and elbow while driving," said an inventor, from Hickory Hill, Tenn., "so I invented the CAR ARMREST COVER. My design eliminates the need to rest the arm directly on the hard center console that may be too hot or cold."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to rest the arm on the center console within a vehicle. In doing so, it increases comfort and support for the arm. As a result, it helps to reduce stress and fatigue. It also ensures that the center console remains clean and protected. The invention features a simple and attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp