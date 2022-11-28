Dr. Sean Lyden Agrees to Assume the Role of Chief Medical Consultant and Join the VESTECK Scientific Advisory Board

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VESTECK, Inc. is pleased to announce that, Dr. Sean Lyden has agreed to assume the role of Chief Medical Consultant and also join the VESTECK Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Lyden is currently the Chairman of the Department of Vascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic's Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.

He is known worldwide as an educator, editor and the author of over 85 articles. Dr. Lyden has given more than 250 presentations around the globe. He is also a health care economics expert focused on creating data driven strategies that reduce overall surgical procedure costs while improving patient outcomes.

"The VESTECK "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ technology appears to be the right technology at the right time," said Dr. Lyden. "Currently about 80% of all Aortic Abdominal Aneurysm patients that we see receive an endovascular repair. The "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ catheter, performing as described, could significantly reduce both, the number of patients returning for complex expensive repair procedures and the associated procedural costs."

After graduating from Notre Dame, Dr. Lyden completed his medical school at the University of Cincinnati. He performed his surgical residency and a year of trauma training at the University of Tennessee and his Vascular Fellowship at the University of Rochester.

"Dr. Lyden is known globally as a highly skilled Vascular Surgeon and critical thinker," VESTECK CEO Joe Rafferty commented. "We are extremely fortunate that Dr. Lyden thinks so highly of the team and the technology to join VESTECK as the Chief Medical Consultant and member of the SAB. He will absolutely challenge us to bring the best for our patients and payors."

The VESTECK "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ catheter secures endovascular aortic repair grafts to the aorta at the time of initial implant or during repair procedures. VESTECK is in preparation for a 100-patient clinical trial.

About Vesteck Inc.:

VESTECK, Inc. (WWW.VESTECK.com) is an early-stage medical device company focused on bringing their proprietary technology to the aortic repair and structural heart markets. The first product, the "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ nitinol suture delivery catheter will bring a novel technology to the endovascular aortic repair market, solving a significant worldwide challenge.

VESTECK is represented by Kevin M. Granahan of Fox Rothschild LLP

MEDIA CONTACTS: VESTECK, Inc. CEO, Joe Rafferty, J.Rafferty@VESTECK.com

