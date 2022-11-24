ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium's Deputy CEO and Art Director, Sasha Tityanko will be taking part as a headline speaker at the upcoming XP Music Futures , set to take place in Riyadh between Nov. 28-30.

Sensorium joins music leaders in discussing industry landscape at XP Music Futures 2022. (PRNewsfoto/Sensorium) (PRNewswire)

Billed as the most forward-thinking gathering of music leaders held in the Middle East, XP Futures is a premier destination for established artists, producers, executives and music icons as well as exciting new talent from across the world.

Sasha will be delivering a keynote speech on the topic of "Music and Web3: How Virtual Artists & Beings Change The Game In The AI-driven Metaverse" on Nov. 29, alongside Sensorium's visual collective act SVORA. During the talk, she will delve deeper and explore hot topics for the music industry, including the paradigm shift being brought on by emerging technology, the potential of Web3, the role of AI in music creation and opportunities unlocked by metaverse for performers, producers and fans.

"This event is an opportunity for industry leaders to get together and discuss ways to improve the music ecosystem across the Middle East and beyond, while also helping us identify the agents of change that will shape the future of the music landscape for years to come. As we're living through a fundamental shift in the industry, with the increasing role of emerging technologies re-drawing the limitations of what can be done and experienced, I believe that having this conversation now can lead to massive impact", notes Sasha Tityanko.

In addition, Sasha will be taking part in a panel dedicated to exploring the issue of "Rave in the New World: Web3 and the Metaverse".

XP Futures is being organized by MDLBEAST, the first-ever organization dedicated to enhancing the music and event sector in Saudi Arabia.

This year's edition will be hosting the likes of music executive and artist manager Mathew Knowles, Palestinian-Chillean superstar Elyanna, artist, and Saudi Arabia's first female DJ Cosmicat, amongst many others.

The conference's sessions will be held under XP's four vital blocks which are talent, impact, scene, and innovation.

"Sensorium is unleashing the power of creative communities and elevating the music world to the next level. Bringing down physical barriers, Sensorium is allowing artists, fans, and event organizers to come together in one endless world, setting the stage for the future of the music scene. For someone who has dedicated his life to working in music, it really does feel like the future is now," added Nour Said, A&R and Product Manager at MDLBEAST.

XP Futures also serve as a warm-up to the MDLBEAST's SOUNDSTORM Festival (taking place 1-3 December), which has become one of the world's leading electronic music festivals.

Last year's SOUNDSTORM welcomed more than 730,000 attendees and in 2022 it will be gathering over 150 world-renowned electronic music artists.

The festival's lineup includes many of Sensorium Galaxy's Chosen Ones such as Carl Cox, David Guetta, Eric Prydz, Steve Aoki, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

As part of the festival's effort to expand across music genres beyond EDM, organizers have tapped a number of crossover artists, including Post Malone, DJ Khaled, Chet Faker and Bruno Mars.

Sensorium's participation in this series of events comes on the heels of the company's expansion efforts in the Middle East, having announced last month plans to launch a branch in Dubai as the region provides a sustainable and supportive framework for metaverse companies.

About Sensorium

Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse and Web3 developer, leveraging cutting-edge XR and AI technology to deliver the next generation of virtual experiences in entertainment and beyond. The company's award-winning Sensorium Galaxy metaverse stands as one of the first platforms introducing global users to multisensory activities across virtual reality worlds, including music concerts, meditation sessions, NFT original content creation and social networking with AI-based virtual beings.

Sensorium is leveraging its long-standing collaboration with the world's best technology partners and chart-topping performers including David Guetta, Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki, to shape the future of metaverse-ready events. In addition to powering high-end VR features, accessible through a wide range of interfaces, Sensorium is also pioneering blockchain and web3 solutions for institutional and private partners.

Website | SG Website | SG Twitter | SENSO Twitter | SENSO Telegram | SENSO Discord | SG Instagram | SG Facebook | LinkedIn | SG Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955065/xp_music.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sensorium