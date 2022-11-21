InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Garage Vehicle Positioner (LGT 244)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way for a driver to know how far to pull inside the garage when parking," said an inventor, from Mesquite, Nev., "so I invented the GARAGE VEHICLE POSITIONER. My design offers a more sophisticated alternative to dangling a tennis ball from a string to indicate when to stop."

The invention provides a more precise way to park a car within a garage. In doing so, it eliminates the need for guesswork. As a result, it enables the garage door to close safely behind the car and it ensures that there is plenty of room within the front of the garage. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-244, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

