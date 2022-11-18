RAD Diversified REIT Earns Prestigious Nod from Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Places RADD on Alternate Investment Opportunity platform after record performance.

TAMPA, Fla. and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Diversified REIT Inc. ("RADD") is bringing its excellence to a new stage: Charles Schwab. After an extraordinary year of growth, there's no denying that the RADD REIT is having its best year yet. First, the landmark trust that its Q1 share price surpassed 100% growth since inception. Since then, it has delivered two additional quarters of increased value for investors, with a Q3 share price up 122.2% from its original offering. Now serving more than 4,000 investors, the RADD REIT is gaining a reputation in the alternative investment community as the nation's hottest public non-traded REIT. As an SEC-qualified Regulation A+ fund, RADD's diversified portfolio combines the stability of real estate assets with the growth of cutting-edge alternatives for outstanding long-term gains.

RAD Diversified Logo (PRNewswire)

This is just another step for RAD Diversified in building stronger legacies and shaking up the industry.

Adding to the incredible milestones passed this year, RAD Diversified REIT is now available for investment on Charles Schwab's investment platform as an Alternative Investment Opportunity. As RADD grows and matures, investors can expect more established investment platforms to recognize RADD REIT as a top-of-the-line alternative investment opportunity. "We certainly appreciate the nod from such a prestigious firm, but we are even more excited about how this creates more avenues for you and those you know to invest in our fast-growing REIT," says Co-Founder Dutch Mendenhall.

As a Charles Schwab Alternative Investment Opportunity, some stipulations and requirements apply in order to invest in the RADD REIT through their platform. Charles Schwab only provides these exclusive Alternative Investment opportunities to a select group of their clients. Eligible clients must have at least $250K invested in other funds or liquid assets to invest with Charles Schwab to access alternatives such as the RADD REIT. This selectivity makes the reputation of being an Alternative Investment Fund on Charles Schwab much more prestigious.

"This milestone is the culmination of our team's relentless hard work and dedication to bringing the best deals to our investors," says Mendenhall. "We take pride in our process, and you deserve to reap the benefits of the recognition we've received." This is just another step for RAD Diversified in building stronger legacies and shaking up the industry as the hottest REIT in the nation.

About RAD Diversified REIT Inc.:

RAD Diversified REIT is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential, commercial, construction, and farmland real estate assets. RADD adjusts its share price quarterly based on changes in the underlying net asset value of its portfolio of assets. Since its inception, RAD Diversified REIT and Companies have amassed over $100,000,000 in diverse property assets.

Additional information on RADD can be found on its website .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RAD Diversified