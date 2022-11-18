IGT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds IGT Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 13, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased IGT between March 16, 2018 and August 29, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until December 13, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, International Game Technology PLC issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IGT overstated its compliance with gaming and lottery laws and applicable regulations; (ii) IGT and/or one or more of its current and/or former subsidiaries engaged in illegal gambling operations; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its current and/or former subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation and significant related costs; (iv) the Company downplayed the full scope and severity of its financial exposure to, and/or liabilities in connection with, the lawsuit filed against IGT's subsidiary in April of 2018; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

