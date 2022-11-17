PitchBook Announces Singapore Asia-Pacific Headquarters and Appoints APAC Managing Director

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it has expanded its presence in Asia-Pacific (APAC) by establishing its regional headquarters in Singapore. This marks the eighth office location for PitchBook's workforce, which has grown to over 2,200 employees globally.

The new office will be led by Laszlo Koncz, who currently serves as PitchBook's Managing Director of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Account Management and Customer Success. As Managing Director of APAC, Koncz will be responsible for leading PitchBook's regional growth and revenue strategy including new client acquisition, client retention, and workforce expansion. He will relocate to Singapore from London, effective December 2022.

Koncz joined PitchBook in 2015 as the London office's first Customer Success team hire, working his way up from associate to managing director, and has helped to expand the company's London office to nearly 250 staff members.

"Laszlo's experience helping build a dynamic culture in our London office, which is many hours ahead of our U.S. headquarters in Seattle, will translate very well to our newest headquarters and will fuel our commitment to growth and investment in the APAC region," said Brett Kaluza, VP of Account Management & Customer Success at PitchBook. "Laszlo is a well-respected team leader, and his deep knowledge of our customer base will ensure alignment across PitchBook's growing workforce and client footprint."

Located within Morningstar's Singapore office in the iconic UOB Plaza 1 tower in the Boat Quay area, PitchBook expects to grow the team in Singapore to include roles in Customer Support, Account Management, Customer Success, and Sales, among others in the coming months. In December 2020, PitchBook established its first APAC office in Hong Kong. This team now includes 10 staff members across Customer Support, Customer Success, and Account Management.

"PitchBook's innovative and entrepreneurial culture has provided me with outstanding career growth opportunities, and I'm thrilled to be facilitating our APAC team's development during this exciting time." said Koncz. "Expanding our presence to Singapore will allow us to further support our APAC client base and help our customers win."

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, Hong Kong and London and serves more than 90,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

