HEART + PAW BOLDLY DOUBLES DOWN ON ITS MISSION TO REIMAGINE PETCARE WITH THE UNVEILING OF A CUSTOM-BUILT ONLINE PORTAL MY.HEARTANDPAW.COM AND INVESTMENTS IN ADVANCED DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGY ROLLING OUT AT CENTERS NOW

Heart + Paw's Commitment to Continuous Improvement Leads to Comprehensive Services for Families That Go Above and Beyond Pet Healthcare, For Happier and Healthier Pets

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart + Paw, a group of full-service veterinary practices offering comprehensive medical services, routine wellness, dental care, imaging, diagnostics, surgery, grooming and daycare, is boldly doubling down on its mission to reimagine petcare, treating pets and pet parents like family in a way that no one ever has. Heart + Paw recognizes that pets have become beloved members of the family, and strives to treat them accordingly. With the debut of its custom-built online portal my.heartandpaw.com and a focus on designing veterinary centers to be pet-oriented every step of the way, Heart + Paw is committed to continuous improvement for families, going above and beyond in pet healthcare.

Heart + Paw is boldly doubling down on its mission to reimagine petcare, treating pets and pet parents like family.

"We are proud to be setting the standard in modern pet parenthood, from state of the art, unrivaled care delivered by our expert team, to the introduction of my.heartandpaw.com," said Dave Lasus, CEO of Heart + Paw. "As your partner in pet parenthood, we offer comprehensive care as well as leading-edge technology and diagnostic tools on-site so pets and pet parents receive optimal care. Continuous improvement is our motto and we are only just beginning."

On the new, easy-to-use my.heartandpaw.com, you can:

Find a Heart + Paw location near you

Book new, reschedule, or cancel appointments

Review upcoming and past appointment details

Review, download, or share pet vaccination records, updated immediately after your appointment

Receive important notifications and reminders about your pet

View a pet patient's health timeline to keep you apprised of your pets health needs

View lab results and prescriptions

Update account and pet information

In addition, dedication to continuous improvement means investments in advanced diagnostic technologies that allow Heart + Paw to provide best-in-class care. Coupled with customized Prevention Plans tailored to your pet's unique needs, Heart + Paw's goal is to help your pets live happier, healthier lives. Investments include state-of-the-art surgery suites with monitoring equipment similar to what may be used in human medicine; diagnostic equipment, such as leading-edge radiology and ultrasound equipment designed to prevent stressful handling of pets; and cytology machines. These tools provide pet parents with timely information, allowing veterinarians to build an immediate and thorough treatment plan, without the need for multiple appointments, invasive biopsies, or long wait times.

The overall result? Every Heart + Paw interaction is thoughtfully created and designed to be a low-stress experience for pets and pet parents alike.

For more, or to find a location near you, visit heartandpaw.com.

About Heart + Paw

Founded in 2018, Heart + Paw is a full-service veterinary center that is reimagining pet care in every way, providing state-of-the-art care that today's pet parents expect. From routine wellness, dental care, radiology, and surgeries to grooming and daycare, all pets are treated with a low stress approach. Now operating in 28 locations across ten states, Heart + Paw care incorporates advanced technologies, top-of-the-line amenities, equipment selected based on years of practice and research, and a fresh philosophy for pets, pet parents and the veterinarian teams. Under the leadership of co-founder and Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. George Melillo, and Chief Executive Officer Dave Lasus, Heart + Paw leads the way by treating pets and pet parents like family in a way that no one ever has. To learn more, visit Heart + Paw online at heartandpaw.com, or follow Heart + Paw on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

