Greg Lindberg Statement on IRS Voluntarily Dismissing Tax Case

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday the Internal Revenue Service voluntarily dismissed its tax claim against Greg Lindberg, just weeks after the fact of the claim itself made headlines.

The media coverage of this case highlights the false and defamatory attacks that I've endured for almost 4 years.

In its dismissal filing (United States v. Greg Lindberg U.S. District Court Case No. 1:22-cv-00911-CCE-JEP), the attorneys for the IRS noted since Greg Lindberg had not ever been formally served in the case, they can dismiss the action without a court order.

While the initial filing generated several headlines including claims the IRS was pursuing "millions" held in foreign bank accounts, this was not true, according to a Lindberg spokesperson.

"The now-dismissed case was a $45,000 collection matter that was missed by the payables team because notices were sent to an old address," according to Lindberg spokesperson Susan Estrich.

About Greg Lindberg

Greg Lindberg is an entrepreneur, a leadership coach, an author, and a father. His latest book describing his time at Federal Prison Camp Montgomery can be downloaded at www.greglindberg.com or purchased on Amazon. Over the course of his career, he has acquired and transformed more than 100 companies that were either failing or underperforming, each time finding and empowering great talent—people with the same commitment to hard work, learning, entrepreneurship, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude. Today, these companies are worth billions of dollars and employ 7,500 people. In 2020, he founded Interrogating Justice, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness and help advance solutions that hold corrupt government actors accountable, ensure fairness in sentencing, support reentry, and provide access to justice for all. To learn more visit: https://interrogatingjustice.org/

