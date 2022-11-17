Greater Commercial Lending Appoints Former SBA Senior Loan Underwriter as Vice President, Credit Administration

Ben Powell Will Lead GCL's Credit Administration Team

RENO, Nev., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Commercial Lending (GCL) announced that Ben Powell has joined as Vice President, Credit Administration. He will lead GCL's credit administration team, coordinating between GCL and lending partners to build and maintain successful loan packages and relationships. A subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), GCL provides loans to businesses and organizations in under-served and rural communities.

Greater Commercial Lending (PRNewsfoto/Greater Commercial Lending) (PRNewswire)

Powell was most recently a Manager and Senior Loan Specialist at Brillient Corporation, an information technology services and consulting firm. Previously, he was a Loan Specialist and Underwriter at the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), where he was responsible for underwriting, credit analysis and portfolio management of SBA 7a and 504 loans. During a prior tenure at the SBA, Powell was a Supervisory Loan Officer, leading a team of 25 SBA underwriters.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ben Powell to our strong, growing team of people at GCL. A proven leader, Ben's thorough knowledge and experience in SBA and commercial lending will be an asset to both GCL and our clients," said Jeremy Gilpin, Executive Vice President of GCL.

At Brillient, Powell led a nationwide team, managing SBA loan operations, credit administration, improved credit risk, fraud reporting and loss mitigation. During his tenure, he financed $440 billion in loans to 3.9 million organizations. Before joining Brillient, he was a Mortgage Loan Underwriter at Digital Risk.

Powell has also held roles at Bank of America, including Senior Mortgage Loan Underwriter and Senior Business Banking Officers, as well as at Washington Mutual Bank. He is trained in SBA Standard Operating Procedures (SOP 50 10), loan servicing, compliance, risk trends and fraud reporting. He attended North Lake College.

About Greater Commercial Lending

Greater Commercial Lending (GCL) is a credit organization that brings together credit unions and community lenders from around the U.S. to provide government-guaranteed loans to businesses and initiatives in rural and under-served markets throughout the U.S. and its territories. It helps finance key infrastructure services, like power, renewable energy, transportation and fiber optic, as well as schools, hospitals, restaurants, agriculture, hotels and manufacturers. GCL partners with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which guarantee loans, to arrange credit at favorable terms. GCL is a subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU).

