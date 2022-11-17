Avasant Names Unisys a Leader in Digital Workplace Services 2022 RadarView™ Report

Analyst recognizes Unisys for its strong portfolio of solutions, strategic alliances and investments in digital workplace capabilities

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Avasant, a leading advisory firm, has recognized Unisys as a leader in its Digital Workplace Services 2022 RadarView™ Report. The annual report identifies and analyzes service provider capabilities in technology and delivery support so organizations can select the right strategic partners to help transform their workplaces.

The 2022 report highlights Unisys' strengths in the following areas:

Practice maturity : Unisys offers comprehensive : Unisys offers comprehensive digital workplace solutions through a portfolio with six solution areas: transformation services, seamless collaboration, workplace as a service, intelligent workplace services, modern device management and proactive experience. The company also helps its clients enable sustainable workplace transformation through its solutions.

Partner ecosystem : Unisys has strong strategic alliances and partnerships with leading digital experience management and endpoint analytics software vendors, among others.

Investments and innovation: Unisys has invested in enhancing its digital workplace solution capabilities through acquisitions and continues to strengthen its offerings by applying AI, automation and predictive analytics.

"The workplace has undergone tremendous transformation over the past few years, and organizations are now required to incorporate remote and hybrid work models into their business strategies to stay relevant and competitive," said Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "This recognition from Avasant validates the importance of digital workplace solutions that not only enable organizations to improve employee experiences but also enhance productivity and collaboration."

"With hybrid work becoming the new normal, businesses are investing in revamping their workplaces by breaking down organizational silos and transforming employee experiences. Unisys is leading the way with a comprehensive digital workplace solutions portfolio focused on end-user experience. This is backed by a strong set of modular and reusable assets for support services that leverage AI and advanced analytics and PowerSuite™, a one-of-a-kind offering that proactively monitors and manages multiple collaboration platforms. These solutions —together with the Unisys Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, including Unisys Stealth® —, ensure the effective deployment and governance of hybrid work models.

Unisys' focus on proactively enhancing employee experiences, shift towards outcome-based services agreements, and continuous expansion of its workplace consulting capabilities has placed Unisys in a comfortable position to deliver digital workplace solutions. With global client coverage spanning geographies and industry verticals, and the inclusion of inorganic growth through targeted acquisitions, such as Unify Square and Mobinergy, Unisys has further strengthened and augmented its digital workplace solutions, placing itself as a leader in Avasant's Digital Workplace Services 2022 RadarView," said Aditya Jain, principal analyst at Avasant.

To learn more about this report and Unisys' recognition as a leader, click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes worldwide for the most demanding organizations. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud, applications and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 1117/9890

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

View original content:

SOURCE Unisys Corporation