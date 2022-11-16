InventHelp Inventor Develops Electronic Device Holder for Kitchens (CCP 1596)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep an electronic device at eye level while cooking in the kitchen," said an inventor, from La Porte, Ind., "so I invented the KITCHEN HELPER. My design would also keep the electronic device clean and away from food during the cooking process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to view an electronic device within a kitchen. In doing so, it ensures that a phone or tablet is readily accessible for reading a recipe or watching a video. It also could save space on a kitchen counter. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, cooking enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCP-1596, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp