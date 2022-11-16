HELM Audio and ASIUS TECH are honored with this award and to announce the first step in truly impacting hearing health with our upcoming launch of Ear-Defense AirTips™.

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HELM Audio INC., the award-winning audio innovation company today announces Ear-Defense AirTips, a revolutionary hearing protection and listening enhancement device. Ear-Defense AirTips represent a completely new concept in the hearing protection industry, and the design is a total rethinking of HEARABLE products.

HELM AUDIO™ WINS A 6th CES INNOVATION AWARD THAT WILL CHANGE HOW THE WORLD HEARS

In partnership with ASIUS Technologies and their multi-patented ADEL™ (Ambrose Diaphonic Ear Lens) technology demonstrates a shift in how hearing can be protected, enhanced, and restored. ADEL creates a "Second Ear Drum" creating a natural way to protect against noise and pressure induced hearing loss that doesn't sacrifice audio fidelity. Users of ADEL equipped products can safely hear in a variety of environments without exposure to damaging sound pressure levels.

Over 1.5 Billion people live with hearing loss or hearing issues worldwide, that worsen with age. ELM and ASIUS are positioned to provide solutions that represent a paradigm shift in hearing health and protection. The ADEL AirTips tech represents a giant leap forward by the pioneer of in-ear monitor headphones, Stephen Ambrose. Ambrose's expertise and research led to the development of ADEL™ for not only audio professionals, but everyone with an interest in preserving their hearing.

Proven in case studies and funded by the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and supported by leading US Universities, the results are dramatic. Brian Johnson of AC/DC in a variety of interviews and the recently published new book "The Lives of Brian: A Memoir," talks about how the ADEL Technology gave him hope by allowing him to hear again and ultimately rejoin the band.

" With hearing loss affecting Billions of people worldwide, everyone should consider what can be done to protect one of our most important senses. HELM is proud to introduce products which provide this protection." Eric Johnson, CEO HELM Audio

"Because conventional hearing protection is so fundamentally flawed, and widespread, we chose to join forces with Helm to deliver the new standard that will eliminate noise induced hearing loss – worldwide." Steve Lebischak, CEO, Asius Technologies.

The Ear-Defense AirTips hearing protection products will launch in early Q1 and we look forward to announcing the AirTips Hearable in the coming months.

Learn more about our mission and Ear-Defense AirTips at helmaudio.com.

For more information and to get on the media reviewer list please email press@helmaudio.com

ABOUT HELM

HELM Audio™ Inc. is an award-winning audio innovation company crafted on a foundation of disruptive audio technologies and products. We are disruptive innovators introducing products that will redefine hearing protection, enhancing how we hear, and ultimately working to restore hearing abilities.

Our mission is to change how the world hears by delivering transformational audio products that change lives and makes life better.

ABOUT ASIUS

Asius Technologies is the leading developer of highly engineered audio products that enhance sound while mitigating hearing damage caused by harmful pressures created by an earbud or hearing aid speaker. Our products are used and enjoyed the world over by sound engineers, musicians, audiophiles, and anyone who wants to continue enjoying music and preserve their hearing.

