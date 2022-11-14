Nuvve Provides Third Quarter 2022 Financial Update

Investor Conference Call to be Held Today at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM PT)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nuvve) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a green energy technology company that provides a globally-available, commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provides other grid services, today provided a third quarter 2022 update.

Third Quarter Highlights

Partnered with San Diego Gas & Electric to provide energy back to the grid during emergency load reduction events; began participating in this service in the Cajon Valley Union School District in San Diego , where six high capacity chargers were commissioned

Partnered with Vistra to assist school districts access available grant funding from both federal and state agencies; leveraged Vistra relationships to secure rebate awards for districts in Texas in the first round of the EPA's Clean School Bus Program funding allocations

Reduced cash operating costs in third quarter on a sequential basis to $7.8 million versus $8.3 million in the second quarter

Megawatts under management increased to 16.3 megawatts as of September 30, 2022 from 16.1; backlog increased to $4.2 million from $3.9 million

Cash and cash equivalents of $21.6 million as of September 30, 2022

Management Discussion

Gregory Poilasne, chairman and chief executive officer of Nuvve, said, "During the third quarter, Nuvve made important strides in expanding its partnerships with energy operators. This was evidenced by our agreement with San Diego Gas & Electric to pair our V2G platform with their Emergency Load Reduction Program ("ELRP"), and our partnership with Vistra Corp. to assist school districts access available grant funding. Our grant writing team focused intensely on working with school districts to submit applications for a portion of the nearly $1 billion in funding available through the EPA's Clean School Bus Program in 2022. As the only charging station provider to submit grants, we are proud to have secured awards on behalf of several school districts in October. We believe orders for Nuvve will start to flow through in the coming months from our partners as well as from additional school districts that we did not represent in the grant writing process.

As we look ahead, we continue to see an electric school bus market that is negatively impacted by supply chain disruptions and inflation, with both factors impacting our third quarter results, along with what we think were some transitory issues related to partners awaiting the EPA's grants allocations. The benefits offered by our V2G technology go beyond the electric school bus market and in the words of California Governor Gavin Newsom, 'vehicle-to-grid capacity is a game changer.' As such, we remain in advanced discussions with potential customers for programs across a variety of market types. As we mature as a public company, and against a challenged economic environment, we are focused on taking steps to be more efficient with our spending. This was evident in our results in the third quarter, and we will continue to take prudent steps to adapt to today's incredibly dynamic economic and market backdrop."

2022 Third Quarter Financial Review

Total revenue was $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 52.4%. The decrease was primarily attributed to a $0.2 million decrease in products and services revenue, and a decrease in grants of $0.4 million. Products and services revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 consisted of sales DC and AC Chargers of about $0.3 million, grid services revenue of $0.16 million, and engineering services of $0.05 million.

Cost of products and services revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by $0.11 million to $0.3 million, and margin was flat at 43.3% compared to the same prior year period. Margin was mostly impacted by a higher mix of hardware charging stations sales offset by a lower mix of engineering services in the current quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses consist of selling, marketing, advertising, payroll, administrative, finance, and professional expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $6.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $0.6 million, or 8.5%. The increases during the three months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to increases in compensation expenses of $0.4 million, including share-based compensation, rent expenses related to the main corporate office and warehouse of $0.2 million, legal expenses of $0.2 million, and software subscriptions expenses of $0.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in governance and other public company costs of $0.4 million. Expenses resulting from the consolidation of Levo's activities during the three months ended September 30, 2022 contributed $0.1 million to the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Research and development expenses increased by $0.1 million, or 5.7%, from $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in compensation expenses and subcontractor expenses used to advance Nuvve's platform functionality and integration with more vehicles.

Other income (expense) consists primarily of interest expense, impairment of deferred finance costs, change in fair value of private warrants liability and derivative liability, and other income (expense). Other income (expense) decreased by $0.2 million from $0.48 million of other income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $0.3 million in other income for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease during the three months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to the change in fair value of the private warrants liability and derivative liability.

Net loss includes the net loss attributable to Stonepeak and Evolve, the holders of non-controlling interests in Levo, on our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Net loss increased by $1.4 million, or 19.7%, from $7.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to $8.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in net loss was primarily due to a decrease in revenue of $0.6 million, an increase in operating expenses of $0.5 million and an increase in other expense of $0.2 million for the aforementioned reasons.

Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest was $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net loss is allocated to non-controlling interests in proportion to the relative ownership interests of the holders of non-controlling interests in Levo, an entity formed by us with Stonepeak and Evolve. We own 51% of Levo's common units and Stonepeak and Evolve own 49% of Levo's common units. We have determined that Levo is a variable interest entities in which we are the primary beneficiary. Accordingly, we consolidate Levo and record a non-controlling interest for the share of the Levo owned by Stonepeak and Evolve during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) has developed a proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, including its Grid Integrated Vehicle ("GIVe™") cloud-based software platform, that enables it to link multiple electric vehicle ("EV") batteries into a virtual power plant to provide bi-directional energy to the electrical grid in a qualified and secure manner.. Combining the world's most advanced V2G technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, Nuvve dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world's transition to clean energy. With products designed to transform EVs into mobile energy storage assets and networking battery capacity to support shifting energy needs, Nuvve is working toward making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has successfully deployed V2G on five continents and offers turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at nuvve.com.

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW



NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 21,635,356

$ 32,360,520 Restricted cash 480,000

380,000 Accounts receivable, net 1,063,903

1,886,708 Inventories 11,767,996

11,118,188 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,947,014

1,036,645 Total Current Assets 37,894,269

46,782,061 Property and equipment, net 591,257

356,194 Intangible assets, net 1,376,499

1,481,077 Investments 1,670,951

670,951 Right-of-use operating lease assets 5,418,912

3,483,042 Deferred financing costs —

43,562,847 Financing receivables 238,624

138,161 Security deposit, long-term 8,682

3,057 Total Assets $ 47,199,194

$ 96,477,390







Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 1,664,685

$ 5,738,873 Accrued expenses 3,436,815

2,874,018 Deferred revenue 1,014,152

719,771 Operating lease liabilities - current 708,441

41,513 Other liabilities 107,198

110,574 Total Current Liabilities 6,931,291

9,484,749







Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 5,225,555

3,441,642 Warrants liability 12,000

866,000 Derivative liability - non-controlling redeemable preferred shares 531,257

511,948 Other long-term liabilities 13,013

18,860 Total Liabilities 12,713,116

14,323,199







Commitments and Contingencies





Mezzanine equity





Redeemable non-controlling interests, preferred shares, zero par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 3,138

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; aggregate liquidation

preference of $3,396,672 and $3,200,760 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 3,369,827

2,885,427 Class D Incentive units, zero par value, 1,000,000 units authorized, 250,000 units issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2022 293,165

— Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 22,897,935 and 18,861,130 shares issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,292

1,888 Additional paid-in capital 150,247,403

127,138,504 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,149

113,446 Accumulated deficit (115,805,023)

(47,412,470) Nuvve Stockholders' Equity 34,456,821

79,841,368 Non-controlling interests (3,633,735)

(572,604) Total Stockholders' Equity 30,823,086

79,268,764 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine equity and Stockholders' Equity $ 47,199,194

$ 96,477,390

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue













Products and services $ 487,818

$ 682,900

$ 3,809,631

$ 1,761,319 Grants 65,869

480,104

416,816

1,182,047 Total revenue 553,687

1,163,004

4,226,447

2,943,366 Operating expenses













Cost of product and service revenue 276,485

387,582

3,453,393

877,468 Selling, general, and administrative 7,163,673

6,599,490

22,925,745

16,352,021 Research and development 1,715,821

1,622,608

6,021,535

4,574,803 Total operating expenses 9,155,979

8,609,680

32,400,673

21,804,292















Operating loss (8,602,292)

(7,446,676)

(28,174,226)

(18,860,926) Other income (expense)













Interest income (expense) 39,150

3,220

47,553

(592,345) Write-off of deferred financing costs —

—

(43,562,847)

— Change in fair value of warrants liability 170,000

557,000

854,000

627,228 Change in fair value of derivative liability (40,245)

(12,179)

(19,309)

(12,179) Other, net 89,222

(69,647)

81,455

321,914 Total other income (expense), net 258,127

478,394

(42,599,148)

344,618 Loss before taxes (8,344,165)

(6,968,282)

(70,773,374)

(18,516,308) Income tax expense —

—

—

1,000 Net loss $ (8,344,165)

$ (6,968,282)

$ (70,773,374)

$ (18,517,308) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (168,985)

(130,837)

(2,380,821)

(130,837) Net loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. $ (8,175,180)

$ (6,837,445)

$ (68,392,553)

$ (18,386,471) Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests 66,601

39,096

195,912

39,096 Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares 161,466

100,039

484,398

100,039 Net loss attributable to Nuvve common stockholders $ (8,403,247)

$ (6,976,580)

$ (69,072,863)

$ (18,525,606)















Net loss per share attributable to Nuvve common stockholders, basic

and diluted $ (0.38)

$ (0.37)

$ (3.46)

$ (1.16)















Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share

attributable to Nuvve common stockholders, basic and diluted 21,952,882

18,627,978

19,972,016

15,931,466

NUVVE HOLDING CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss $ (8,344,165)

$ (6,968,282)

$ (70,773,374)

$ (18,517,308) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of taxes $ (61,299)

$ 51,179

$ (101,297)

$ 147,782 Total Comprehensive loss $ (8,405,464)

$ (6,917,103)

$ (70,874,671)

$ (18,369,526) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (168,985)

$ (130,837)

$ (2,380,821)

$ (130,837) Comprehensive loss attributable to Nuvve Holding Corp. $ (8,236,479)

$ (6,786,266)

$ (68,493,850)

$ (18,238,689) Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests $ (66,601)

$ (39,096)

$ (195,912)

$ 39,096 Less: Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests preferred shares (161,466)

(100,039)

(484,398)

(100,039) Comprehensive loss attributable to Nuvve common stockholders $ (8,008,412)

$ (6,647,131)

$ (67,813,540)

$ (18,099,554)

NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Operating activities





Net loss $ (70,773,374)

$ (18,517,308) Adjustments to reconcile to net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 211,220

122,352 Stock-based compensation 4,487,003

2,690,081 Write-off of deferred financing costs 43,562,847

— Beneficial conversion feature on convertible debenture —

427,796 Accretion of discount on convertible debenture —

116,147 Change in fair value of warrants liability (854,000)

(627,228) Change in fair value of derivative liability 19,309

— Loss on disposal of asset —

1,349 Gain on extinguishment of PPP Loan —

(492,100) Noncash lease expense 336,903

2,141 Change in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 818,758

(99,963) Inventory (649,809)

(5,126,698) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,040,485)

(4,062,202) Accounts payable (4,070,611)

(240,200) Accrued expenses 443,491

2,260,833 Deferred revenue 324,660

66,493 Net cash used in operating activities (28,184,088)

(23,478,507) Investing activities





Proceeds from sale of property and equipment —

7,784 Purchase of property and equipment (349,182)

— Investments (1,000,000)

— Net cash (used) provided in investing activities (1,349,182)

7,784 Financing activities





Deposit with Newborn —

— Proceeds from Newborn Escrow Account —

58,184,461 Redemption of Newborn shares —

(18,629) Issuance costs related to reverse recapitalization and PIPE offering —

(3,970,657) Proceeds from PIPE offering —

14,250,000 Repayment of Newborn sponsor loans —

(487,500) Repurchase of common stock from EDF —

(6,000,000) Newborn cash acquired —

50,206 Purchase of stock from investor —

(2,000,000) Payment of financing costs —

(1,000,000) Proceeds from forward option put exercise 1,994,073

— Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded warrants related to Direct Offering 58

— Proceeds from Direct Offering of common stock, net of offering costs 13,069,815

— Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs 3,763,494

— Payment of finance lease obligations (7,396)

(4,613) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 209,280

18,325 Issuance of Preferred Stock —

3,138,000 Net cash provided in financing activities 19,029,324

62,159,593 Effect of exchange rate on cash (121,218)

150,547 Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash (10,625,164)

38,839,417 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 32,740,520

2,275,895 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 22,115,356

$ 41,115,312























NUVVE HOLDING CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Activity





Conversion of preferred stock to common stock $ —

$ 1,679 Conversion of debenture and accrued interest to common shares $ —

$ 3,999,435 Conversion of shares due to reverse recapitalization $ —

$ 3,383 Issuance of common stock for merger success fee $ —

$ 2,085,299 Non-cash merger transaction costs $ —

$ 2,085,299 Accrued transaction costs related to reverse recapitalization $ —

$ 189,434 Issuance of private warrants $ —

$ 1,253,228 Forgiveness of PPP Loan $ —

$ 492,100 Issuance of Stonepeak and Evolve warrants $ —

$ 30,234,000 Issuance of Stonepeak and Evolve options $ —

$ 12,584,000 Transfer of Inventory to property and equipment $ 87,095

$ —

