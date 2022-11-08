WEMIX3.0 welcomes Figment as a NCP and 'WONDER 14'

WEMIX3.0 welcomes Figment as a NCP and 'WONDER 14'

Figment supports 60+ PoS blockchain networks including Ethereum and Solana

To provide infrastructure for the WEMIX3.0 infrastructure and contribute to the betterment and expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Figment, a blockchain infrastructure-service company, joined the 40 WONDERS, WEMIX3.0 mainnet NCP, as WONDER 14.

(PRNewswire)

Founded in 2018, Figment envisions building a user-friendly Web3 environment. It provides the infrastructure necessary for the blockchain network operation. Its flagship platform DataHub aims to assist developers and blockchain insiders on their Web3 projects.

Figment is providing many services including supporting 60+ PoS blockchain network protocols such as Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, and Avanche.

In 2021, Figment successfully closed a Series C round and its value was estimated at 1.4 billion USD, confirming its technical excellence and potential.

As a validator and infrastructure provider, Figment will play a key role in improving and expanding the WEMIX3.0 mainnet.

More information on WEMIX3.0 can be found on the official website.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd