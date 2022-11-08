Pivotal Growth Partners Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media has announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.

All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

"This is only the beginning of what we set out to accomplish at PGP. Our goal is to continue to show the passion we have for our partners and the commitment to fueling franchise growth," said co-founder, Bryon Stephens. "Their success has been our success and a mutual commitment to building a growth focused culture. We set out to achieve much more."

As growth engineers, the team at PGP relies on decades of franchise development expertise to determine whether a brand has growth potential, and then build on its strengths through the development of the systems, processes, people, and culture to collectively drive exponential growth through a hands-on, process-driven approach. Their collective background includes building brands from the ground up, both as entrepreneurs and operators, and serving in C-Suite roles for organizations of various sizes. Unlike many firms within the franchise development space, PGP orients with franchisors while keeping the interest of franchise owners in mind. Simply put, they are focused on building relationships, with franchisors and franchisees alike, maximizing long-term value within the organization.

PGP partnered with the team at Jeremiah's Italian Ice in early 2018 and directed the launch of the brand's franchise program in 2019. Since then, Jeremiah's has become a frozen force dominating the frozen dessert space. The brand has experienced unprecedented growth, expanding its footprint by more than 300%, and growing from 22 to 92 stores and counting in 9 states with an additional 190 units awarded or in development.

PGP's newest partnership with Balance Grille, the rising leader in the Asian-Fusion fast-casual category shows similar promise. Focus for Balance Grille in 2023 is to employ a targeted, phased growth and development plan in order to position the brand as the preeminent Asian Fast Casual concept nationwide. PGP has been engaged as the brand's development team and the brand is targeting the development of 30-40 franchise locations over the next 36 – 48 months. Since engaging with PGP, Balance Grille has already opened its first franchise location and its first outside of Ohio earlier this year in Denver, CO, and signed its first 5-unit territory deal in Dallas, TX.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022.

The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world's largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a "Results Focused" Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

