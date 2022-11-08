Palo Alto Networks Partners with Zoom to Deliver Exceptional User Experience for Zoom Meetings

Integration between Autonomous Digital Experience Management by Palo Alto Networks and Zoom Quality of Service Subscription empowers IT teams to quickly troubleshoot and remediate issues with meetings

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Zoomtopia, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced a commitment with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to create joint solutions that will enable an exceptional user experience for their mutual customers, and help companies simplify and secure hybrid work.

"Network and UCaaS admins are responsible for the end-user application experience, but no product currently offers all the information necessary to troubleshoot, report, and improve the application experience of remote workers," said Pamela Cyr, vice president, Technical Partnerships, Palo Alto Networks. "We are pleased to deliver with Zoom the industry's first integrated solution for complete visibility into the root causes impacting meeting and call quality for end users."

Zoom's communications platform has become a lifeline in today's work-from-anywhere environment. Users expect a fast, high-quality and seamless meeting experience to maintain collaboration and high productivity. However, hardware issues, poor Wi-Fi quality or internet service provider (ISP) network challenges can potentially impact call or meeting quality. Today when users report issues, IT and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) administrators do not have a single place to see data quality for the end-to-end meeting lifecycle. This makes it next to impossible to identify issues, troubleshoot the root cause and resolve them quickly. The new joint solution from Palo Alto Networks and Zoom integrates Palo Alto Networks Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) with Zoom's Quality of Service Subscription (QSS) to provide all the relevant data across endpoints, meetings and the network in a single dashboard, providing insights that quickly identify and address the root cause of meeting and call issues. The integration of QSS with ADEM empowers IT teams to provide an exceptional user experience, reduce the burden and cost of support tickets, and improve business outcomes.

"Our mission is to make video communications frictionless and secure, while continuing to deliver the best possible user experience. The key to this is making sure that IT departments have the right tools to quickly tell them what is causing quality and service disruptions so they can fix them quickly," said Brendan Ittelson, chief technology officer, Zoom. "Palo Alto Networks ADEM and Zoom's Quality of Service Subscription together provide IT observability beyond the company walls to help ensure distributed workforces are fully enabled while optimizing IT workflows."

Benefits of the Integration

Palo Alto Networks ADEM integrates with Zoom QSS to quickly identify the root cause of application experience issues. Palo Alto Networks and Zoom offer a joint solution to help IT:

See the relevant data from endpoints, meetings and the network in a single dashboard.

identify root causes rapidly and confidently.

Get ahead of potential organization-wide issues and bottlenecks.

Improve MTTR for hardware, network or environmental factors that impact the Zoom experience and result in IT tickets, ultimately helping to get end users back to work quickly.

About Palo Alto Networks ADEM and Prisma Access

Ninety-five percent of end users experience unexpected application downtime that means organizations lose valuable productivity. Palo Alto Networks ADEM is a real-time monitoring tool that helps IT operations teams ensure user issues are quickly mitigated, and the network is not disrupted. ADEM is part of Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access, which protects application traffic with best-in-class capabilities while securing both access and data to dramatically reduce the risk of a data breach.

Availability

ADEM for Zoom is expected to be available in early calendar year 2023 through Palo Alto Networks.

More Information

Join Zoomtopia beginning November 8 to learn more about how Palo Alto Networks and Zoom are collaborating.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021) and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including regarding the benefits or potential benefits to customers of our products. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this release. We identify certain risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 6, 2022, and our other filings with the SEC, each of which are available on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsFoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.