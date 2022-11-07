READY CAPITAL CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

- GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.53 -

- DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.46 -

- DISTRIBUTABLE RETURN ON AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY OF 12.7% -

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"Against the backdrop of market volatility, rising rates and inflationary pressures, Ready Capital remains focused on finding accretive ways to grow the Company's platform while prudently managing our resources by taking a conservative stance on liquidity, leverage and credit," commented Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter Highlights

Total investments of $1.5 billion , including $831.1 million of SBC originations and acquisitions, $534.3 million of residential mortgage loans, and $133.6 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans

Total year-to-date investment activity of $6.7 billion

Increased the size of the Company's existing stock repurchase program by an additional $25 million , bringing the total amount authorized under the program to $50 million

Issued $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027

Declared and paid dividend of $0.42 per share in cash with distributable earnings coverage of the common dividend at 1.1x

Net book value of $15.40 per share of common stock as of September 30, 2022

Subsequent Events

During October 2022 , the Company acquired approximately 3.6 million shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at an average price of $10.34 through the Company's share repurchase program.

On October 19, 2022 , the Company completed the securitization of $860.1 million of floating rate SBC loans and sold $656.9 million of senior bonds with a weighted average cost of debt of SOFR + 3.0%.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities ("MBS") not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights ("MSR"), unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses on accrual loans and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company's historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company's small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company's residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital's business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year's taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period's calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net Income $ 66,253 Reconciling items:



Unrealized gain on MSR

(16,649) Impact of CECL on accrual loans

2,462 Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses

2,927 Total reconciling items $ (11,260) Income tax adjustments

3,193 Distributable earnings $ 58,186 Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

2,655 Less: Income attributable to participating shares

2,407 Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 53,124 Distributable earnings per common share - basic $ 0.46 Distributable earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.44

U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items in the distributable earnings reconciliation above.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company's investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company's assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(in thousands)

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 208,037

$ 229,531 Restricted cash



57,675



51,569 Loans, net (including $9,582 and $10,766 held at fair value)



4,158,807



2,915,446 Loans, held for sale, at fair value



403,609



552,935 Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $599 and $3,243 held at fair value)



275,761



870,352 Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value



37,895



99,496 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



65,188



94,111 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $8,268 and $8,894 held at fair value)



119,272



141,148 Investments held to maturity



40,089



— Purchased future receivables, net



8,593



7,872 Derivative instruments



26,212



7,022 Servicing rights (including $192,153 and $120,142 held at fair value)



277,692



204,599 Real estate owned, held for sale



82,977



42,288 Other assets



213,030



172,098 Assets of consolidated VIEs



5,883,374



4,145,564 Total Assets

$ 11,858,211

$ 9,534,031 Liabilities











Secured borrowings



3,348,249



2,517,600 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings



305,797



941,505 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net



4,429,846



3,214,303 Convertible notes, net



114,108



113,247 Senior secured notes, net



342,912



342,035 Corporate debt, net



662,247



441,817 Guaranteed loan financing



283,822



345,217 Contingent consideration



33,200



16,400 Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



65,188



94,111 Derivative instruments



4,345



410 Dividends payable



51,136



34,348 Loan participations sold



54,104



— Due to third parties



14,881



668 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



171,152



183,411 Total Liabilities

$ 9,880,987

$ 8,245,072 Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share (refer to Note 21)



8,361



8,361













Commitments & contingencies (refer to Note 25)

























Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share (refer to Note 21)



111,378



111,378 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 114,015,355 and 75,838,050 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively



11



8 Additional paid-in capital



1,720,019



1,161,853 Retained earnings



40,079



8,598 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,505)



(5,733) Total Ready Capital Corporation equity



1,866,982



1,276,104 Non-controlling interests



101,881



4,494 Total Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,968,863

$ 1,280,598 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity

$ 11,858,211

$ 9,534,031

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income

$ 186,026

$ 105,136

$ 464,102

$ 281,554 Interest expense



(115,495)



(50,136)



(257,339)



(156,312) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 70,531

$ 55,000

$ 206,763

$ 125,242 Provision for loan losses



(3,431)



(1,579)



(583)



(7,088) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 67,100

$ 53,421

$ 206,180

$ 118,154 Non-interest income























Residential mortgage banking activities



12,053



37,270



23,424



115,369 Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate owned



21,117



23,210



50,238



49,239 Net unrealized gain on financial instruments



16,460



5,688



58,522



31,296 Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $4,123 and $13,128 for

the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and $2,798 and $7,344 for

three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively



12,189



10,243



37,282



37,806 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for (recovery of) doubtful

accounts of $(941) and $(1,381) for the three and nine months ended

September 30, 2022, and $(279) and $1,260 for three and nine months ended

September 30, 2021, respectively



1,162



2,838



5,490



7,934 Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures



(603)



3,548



11,160



6,100 Other income



16,150



5,674



30,985



5,557 Total non-interest income

$ 78,528

$ 88,471

$ 217,101

$ 253,301 Non-interest expense























Employee compensation and benefits



(25,941)



(24,537)



(79,998)



(71,584) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party



(1,745)



(3,804)



(6,549)



(9,226) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



(9,061)



(24,380)



(5,508)



(61,286) Professional fees



(3,865)



(6,900)



(12,842)



(12,754) Management fees – related party



(5,410)



(2,742)



(14,071)



(8,061) Incentive fees – related party



(949)



(2,775)



(949)



(3,061) Loan servicing expense



(10,697)



(8,124)



(29,913)



(21,079) Transaction related expenses



(1,535)



(2,629)



(8,606)



(10,202) Other operating expenses



(15,396)



(12,926)



(42,421)



(45,600) Total non-interest expense

$ (74,599)

$ (88,817)

$ (200,857)

$ (242,853) Income before provision for income taxes



71,029



53,075



222,424



128,602 Income tax provision



(4,776)



(6,540)



(32,943)



(22,216) Net income

$ 66,253

$ 46,535

$ 189,481

$ 106,386 Less: Dividends on preferred stock



1,999



1,999



5,997



5,504 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



3,023



756



6,672



1,859 Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation

$ 61,231

$ 43,780

$ 176,812

$ 99,023

























Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.53

$ 0.61

$ 1.66

$ 1.47 Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.50

$ 0.60

$ 1.56

$ 1.46

























Weighted-average shares outstanding























Basic



114,371,160



71,618,168



105,576,826



66,606,749 Diluted



125,666,609



71,787,228



116,865,770



66,768,918

























Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 1.26

$ 1.24

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022









































Small

Residential















SBC Lending

Business

Mortgage

Corporate-



(in thousands)

and Acquisitions

Lending

Banking

Other

Consolidated Interest income

$ 159,307

$ 24,605

$ 2,114

$ —

$ 186,026 Interest expense



(105,560)



(7,097)



(2,479)



(359)



(115,495) Net interest income before provision for loan losses

$ 53,747

$ 17,508

$ (365)

$ (359)

$ 70,531 Provision for loan losses



(3,231)



(200)



—



—



(3,431) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 50,516

$ 17,308

$ (365)

$ (359)

$ 67,100 Non-interest income





























Residential mortgage banking activities

$ —

$ —

$ 12,053

$ —

$ 12,053 Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate

owned



13,060



8,057



—



—



21,117 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments



322



(509)



16,647



—



16,460 Servicing income, net



1,191



1,991



9,007



—



12,189 Income on purchased future receivables, net



—



1,162



—



—



1,162 Loss on unconsolidated joint ventures



(603)



—



—



—



(603) Other income



5,476



10,641



15



18



16,150 Total non-interest income

$ 19,446

$ 21,342

$ 37,722

$ 18

$ 78,528 Non-interest expense





























Employee compensation and benefits

$ (6,603)

$ (12,329)

$ (5,274)

$ (1,735)

$ (25,941) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related

party



(175)



—



—



(1,570)



(1,745) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



—



—



(9,061)



—



(9,061) Professional fees



(1,630)



(1,426)



(138)



(671)



(3,865) Management fees – related party



—



—



—



(5,410)



(5,410) Incentive fees – related party



—



—



—



(949)



(949) Loan servicing expense



(8,226)



(103)



(2,368)



—



(10,697) Transaction related expenses



—



—



—



(1,535)



(1,535) Other operating expenses



(6,208)



(5,482)



(2,034)



(1,672)



(15,396) Total non-interest expense

$ (22,842)

$ (19,340)

$ (18,875)

$ (13,542)

$ (74,599) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

$ 47,120

$ 19,310

$ 18,482

$ (13,883)

$ 71,029 Total assets

$ 10,268,015

$ 930,577

$ 459,058

$ 200,561

$ 11,858,211

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022









































Small

Residential















SBC Lending

Business

Mortgage

Corporate-



(in thousands)

and Acquisitions

Lending

Banking

Other

Consolidated Interest income

$ 378,077

$ 79,866

$ 6,159

$ —

$ 464,102 Interest expense



(231,338)



(18,703)



(6,663)



(635)



(257,339) Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan

losses

$ 146,739

$ 61,163

$ (504)

$ (635)

$ 206,763 Recovery of (provision for) loan losses



1,108



(1,691)



—



—



(583) Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan

losses

$ 147,847

$ 59,472

$ (504)

$ (635)

$ 206,180 Non-interest income





























Residential mortgage banking activities

$ —

$ —

$ 23,424

$ —

$ 23,424 Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate

owned



25,976



24,262



—



—



50,238 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments



10,234



(942)



49,230



—



58,522 Servicing income, net



3,542



8,042



25,698



—



37,282 Income on purchased future receivables, net



—



5,490



—



—



5,490 Income on unconsolidated joint ventures



11,160



—



—



—



11,160 Other income



14,828



15,462



60



635



30,985 Total non-interest income

$ 65,740

$ 52,314

$ 98,412

$ 635

$ 217,101 Non-interest expense





























Employee compensation and benefits

$ (24,666)

$ (32,064)

$ (19,714)

$ (3,554)

$ (79,998) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related

party



(655)



—



—



(5,894)



(6,549) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities



—



—



(5,508)



—



(5,508) Professional fees



(5,128)



(4,513)



(619)



(2,582)



(12,842) Management fees – related party



—



—



—



(14,071)



(14,071) Incentive fees – related party



—



—



—



(949)



(949) Loan servicing expense



(22,013)



(531)



(7,369)



—



(29,913) Transaction related expenses



—



—



—



(8,606)



(8,606) Other operating expenses



(18,041)



(13,583)



(6,233)



(4,564)



(42,421) Total non-interest expense

$ (70,503)

$ (50,691)

$ (39,443)

$ (40,220)

$ (200,857) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

$ 143,084

$ 61,095

$ 58,465

$ (40,220)

$ 222,424 Total assets

$ 10,268,015

$ 930,577

$ 459,058

$ 200,561

$ 11,858,211

