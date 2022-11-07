New Holland Capital Hires Eric Smyth to Bolster Institutional Distribution Capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Holland Capital ("New Holland"), an alternative investment manager overseeing $7 billion in discretionary absolute return strategies for institutional clients, today announced the appointment of Eric Smyth, CFA, as Director of Business Development.

Eric will co-head the Business Development team with New Holland's current Director of Business Development Christian Thorn; together, they will be responsible for leading New Holland's growth plans and improving the firm's institutional distribution capabilities. Eric will report into New Holland Capital CEO Scott Radke.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to New Holland," said Radke. "His institutional marketing knowledge and deep experience developing and executing on complex go-to-market strategies will help enhance our growing distribution efforts. His appointment will help us continue to reach institutions looking for bespoke absolute return solutions during a time when demand is accelerating."

Eric brings twenty years of experience distributing products to institutional investors and consultants. He joins New Holland from Admiral Capital Partners, a boutique, global equity manager where he developed and executed a go-to-market strategy for the firm as Head of Investor Relations. Previously, Eric founded The Hilltop Group, a boutique advisory firm focused on assisting small investment managers with capital raising, marketing, strategic positioning, and client servicing. He also held senior Consultant Relations roles at Aberdeen Standard Investments and Federated Investors.

A graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy, Eric began his career as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Coast Guard. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About New Holland Capital

New Holland Capital is an alternative investment manager with approximately $7 billion of discretionary AUM focused on absolute return investment strategies for institutional clients. The firm focuses on low beta return streams that are complementary to the other assets in its clients' portfolios and includes a multi-PM hedge fund strategy and a dedicated program of private market credit-oriented co-investments.

Media Contacts:

Prosek Partners

Anne Hart, Devin Shorey

Pro-nhc@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE New Holland Capital