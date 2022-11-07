LOCAL RESTAURANT EXECUTIVE BRINGS CAPRIOTTI'S TO CARMEL

Capriotti's Fans Can Get their Hands on Award-Winning Sandwiches in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, debuted its newest location in Carmel at 11100 N Michigan Rd Suite #120 on November 7. Capriotti's brings the Carmel community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Carmel Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Carmel community.

The new Capriotti's location in Carmel is owned and operated by Indianapolis native and restaurant executive, Casey McGaughey. McGaughey was born into the restaurant business as his grandfather, Charles McGaughey, founded the famous, Midwestern restaurant franchise, MCL Restaurant & Bakery, which is where McGaughey's career in the restaurant industry began. When it comes to Capriotti's, McGaughey was first introduced to the brand through the Indianapolis shop. After trying one of the infamous Capriotti's sandwiches, he immediately wanted to open a Capriotti's of his own. McGaughey hopes the new Capriotti's location will bring a unique quality and experience of flavors to residents of the community and hopes to expand with more locations in the coming years.

"Having grown up working in my family's restaurants, I have always been passionate about providing fresh and high-quality ingredients to customers," said McGaughey. "Capriotti's is known to do just that for its customers which is why I am thrilled to partner with them in order to bring a new upscale, fast-casual sandwich concept to the Carmel community."

Carmel Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The Carmel Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's in Carmel offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot, homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M Sunday-Monday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at (317) 344-3152.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs, and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks, and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Regan Lee, Fishman PR | rlee@fishmanpr.com | 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop