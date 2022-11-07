Kaylee Bryson and Car IQ Partner to Demonstrate the Latest in Mobile Payment Technology

Car IQ Sponsoring Bryson's Travel to the United States Auto Club's 81st Turkey Night Grand Prix

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Car IQ®, a leading provider of vehicle payment solutions, has signed on as a sponsor of Kaylee Bryson, a member of Sam Pierce Racing (SPR). Bryson is set to begin chronicling on social media her experiences using Car IQ Pay to purchase fuel for her Dodge Charger and travel RV without the use of a credit card during the West Coast Swing of the USAC National Midget Car series this month.

Car IQ has created a payment network for cars, that eliminates the need for credit cards and enables all vehicles to connect directly to merchants and transact directly and securely. (PRNewsfoto/Car IQ) (PRNewswire)

"Kaylee will be the first Professional Race Car Driver to ditch the credit card and let her car and RV connect directly to gas pumps to pay for fuel as she travels from the Mid-West to the West Coast," said Sterling Pratz, CEO of Car IQ. "As a former race car driver, I look forward to working with Kaylee to build our brand and learn from her feedback. Her experiences using Car IQ to pay for fuel as she travels to USAC's Turkey Night Grand Prix will provide us with valuable customer insight."

Kaylee Bryson is a rising star in the world of professional motorsports and consistently finishes in the top 10. She is currently tied for the most all-time career podium finishes by a woman in USAC National Competition. Among her numerous accomplishments she is the first woman to lead a lap in the 52-year history of the USAC Silver Crown Series and the first woman to qualify on the front row for a USAC Silver Crown race on dirt.

"I was honored when Car IQ first approached me with the idea to partner and sponsor my travel. What they are doing from a fueling and payment perspective is super exciting, and I look forward to sharing my experience with my social following," said Kaylee Bryson. "I haven't seen anything like it before and I think it's really going to be game changing."

Currently accepted at 21,000 stations nationwide, Car IQ simplifies the fueling process by only requiring the driver to enter the pump number, add fuel and drive away. Car IQ validates the vehicle at the fueling location and unlocks the pump so the driver can fuel freely. Once fueling is complete, Car IQ Pay enables the vehicle to pay for the fuel it received. As the driver leaves the station the payment receipt is sent to the driver for easy expenditure tracking.

About Sam Pierce Racing

Indianapolis-based Sam Pierce Racing (SPR) has fielded event and championship winning race cars over four decades in Trans Am, USAC Silver Crown, National Sprint Cars (winged and non-winged), National Midget Cars, Legend Cars, Late Model stock cars and NHRA drag cars. The company currently operates two professional racing teams, a driver development division, a full-service racing shock absorber service center and will soon open the SPR Chassis Dyno facility for performance engine and chassis testing services.

About Car IQ Inc.

Car IQ® Inc. has created a payment network for cars, that eliminates the need for credit cards and enables all vehicles to connect directly to merchants and transact directly, securely and autonomously. Car IQ's payment solution is aimed at driving ease of use by delivering value and reducing fraud and risk for fleets and participating merchants. The Car IQ payment solution replaces incumbent fleet card products and eliminates tedious back-office vehicle reconciliation for fleets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Car IQ