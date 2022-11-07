Fisk Industries Completes Acquisition of bettybeauty, inc., Pioneer of Award-Winning betty - Color for the Hair Down There™

ORANGEBURG, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisk Industries , the leading innovator, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performing beauty and personal products, has completed its acquisition of bettybeauty, inc. , the creator of award-winning betty - color for the hair down there™, featured by Vogue, O - The Oprah Magazine, Forbes, and The Doctors.

Fisk Industries pursued the highly anticipated acquisition before the pandemic. New York-based bettybeauty, inc. caught the company's attention for breaking barriers in the consumer products and beauty fields and pioneering one of the world's leading hair color dyes. Founded in 2006 by Nancy Jarecki in NYC, bettybeauty inc.'s hair color dyes are safe and specially formulated to cover the pubic and body hair of women and men. The dyes have become increasingly popular for effectively covering gray hair and providing much sought-after color, and the recent acquisition will create the perfect home for bettybeauty, inc. alongside Fisk Industries and its other brands. Financial terms were not disclosed. Jarecki has agreed to continue with Fisk Industries in an advisory capacity.

Stephen Adler, President & CEO of Fisk Industries, said, "betty™ took the world by storm as the only gentle hair dye on the market for hair 'down there,' solving an unmet need for women of a variety of ages. As the creator of Cover Your Gray™, Fisk Industries is thrilled to grow the betty brand with Nancy's creativity, business acumen, and finger on the pulse of the beauty industry on our side," he added.

As part of the announcement, Fisk Industries has also released plans to launch Cover your gray™ - betty for men , the first & only hair color dye specially formulated for men's beards, mustaches, and body hair, including pubic hair. This new safe-to-use, no-drip, non-irritating, and conditioning line will exist alongside betty - color for the hair down there color kits, currently available in a range of colors from blonde to hot pink and free of ammonia, allergens and parabens. Dyes are available on bettybeauty.com , on Amazon , and in select stores, salons, and spas internationally.

A survey of 800 US men aged 30 and older with gray hair, conducted by bettybeauty, inc. in October 2022, underscores the popularity of anti-aging in the grooming space. 50% of respondents said they're self-conscious about gray hair in their beard because it ages them, 57% of respondents would/currently dye their beard hair to look younger, 39% of respondents are self-conscious about gray hair in their pubic hair because it ages them, and 49% of respondents would/currently dye their pubic hair to boost confidence.

Said Jarecki: "On the heels of the widespread popularity of betty, I'm excited to partner with Fisk Industries to help bring this brand to its next phase of growth, as we break more ground in the safe hair dye space with the launch of Cover your gray - betty for men. Men no longer need to be ashamed of grays on their face, body or 'down there'; now they can finally use a product specially made for these sensitive areas, instead of applying harsh hair dyes currently on the market. Plus, they can enjoy betty for men's anti-aging and confidence-boosting benefits."

About Fisk Industries

Founded in 1972, Fisk has enjoyed almost 50 years of continuous operation and consistent growth. Fisk manufactures and markets personal care brands in the U.S., Europe, South and Central America, Asia and Middle East. Fisk's strategic direction is to expand availability and visibility of select brands in traditional and specialty retail outlets in the U.S. and around the globe and build mutually beneficial and lasting partnerships. Its goal remains the same today as it was at the firm's founding: to develop and manufacture great products with tangible consumer benefits, providing value and fair margin to its customers worldwide. Its brands include: Difeel, Cover Your Gray, Barielle, Betty Beauty, Hair Chemist Limited, Dermactin-TS, Daggett & Ramsdell, Hair One, Nature's Spirit, Irene Gari, Excelsior, Zuri, Amica, Lisa Rachel, Steve & Sons, Arlo's, Sunflower, and many more.

About bettybeauty, inc.

bettybeauty, inc. is a specialty beauty company started by Nancy Jarecki in 2006 in NYC to develop and manufacture innovative beauty products for hair down there. WINNER of CEW's coveted "indie" award. WINNER of 3 Innovation Awards/Best Product Awards - ICMAD (now IBA). WINNER of an Independent Innovation Beauty Award. WINNER of a Business Retail Magazine Retail Product Award. Jarecki saw an opportunity in a non-traditional and neglected category. While sitting in a hair salon in Rome, she noticed women leaving the salon with little paper bags. She was told that these gifts from the colorist were 'per sotto per farli combaciare' (to match down there). It dawned on Jarecki that if women in Rome were finding ways to match their hair, then women all over the world would want to do it. Her hunch was correct, but no safe product existed on the market. Jarecki recruited a toxicologist, manufacturer and gynecologist to begin creating a completely safe formula. Unlike current hair dyes on the market, betty is formulated with non-allergenic and natural ingredients, plus skin conditioners. All betty colors are ammonia and paraben-free, keeping betty safe-to-use. Now men across the globe can use betty™ for anti-aging and confidence-boosting benefits, with the launch of Cover your gray™ - betty for men.

