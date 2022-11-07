Events DC Announces Cultural Institutions Grants Requests for Proposals Open

A Total of $10 Million in Funding Available

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, is seeking proposals from qualified local organizations for its Fiscal Year 2023 Cultural Institutions Grant Program.

Cultural Institutions, such as museums, libraries, art galleries, studios, theaters, and performing arts associations or societies, are invited to request funding starting at $100,000 for capital projects and art or cultural exhibitions and installations.

"There are many non-profit organizations that promote culture, history and art are woven together to create the fabric of Washington, DC," said Events DC Board Chairman Max Brown. "As an active and engaged member of the DC community, Events DC is proud to continue to support the city through not only events and activities, but also through initiatives that enhance the resident and visitor experience culturally. Events DC seeks to collaborate with these organizations on projects that will bring more people to the District and provide amenities and cultural experiences that make Washington, DC a great place to visit, live, work and play."

The Cultural Institutions Grant Program was first executed in December 2019 and was designed to provide funding to help further enhance Washington, DC's resident and visitor experience. The grant program offers $10 million in financial assistance to qualified non-profit cultural institutions based in the District of Columbia that engage in the conservation, interpretation and dissemination of cultural and artistic knowledge and offer and promote activities meant to inform, educate and attract residents and visitors alike to the District of Columbia.

"These grants help to fund important world renown institutions, but also finances smaller institutions that do equally great work here in the local DC community," said George T. Simpson, Events DC Board member and Chairman of the Community Grants and Engagement Committee. "In previous years we have awarded grants to Zenith Community Arts Foundation to establish a mobile workshop truck that visits youth in their communities. A grant helped the Anacostia Community Museum create a Food Desert exhibition and another is helping Sitar Arts Center expand its space."

Optional preproposal conferences for prospective applicants are scheduled for November 16 and 17 at 6 p.m. and 9 a.m., respectively. Notification of intent to attend must be provided via e-mail to Gerald Green at ggreen@eventsdc.com.

Interested parties can view a copy of the RFP by accessing Event DC's e-procurement website at www.wcsapex.com and OPENING.APEX BID #22-S-001-801.. Awards will be announced in February.

