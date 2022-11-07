Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for FDA-Approved Treatment for Congestion Due to Fluid Overload in Heart Failure Patients

Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for FDA-Approved Treatment for Congestion Due to Fluid Overload in Heart Failure Patients

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work with scPharmaceuticals in developing the brand name FUROSCIX®, which was approved by the FDA on October 7, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

FUROSCIX® (furosemide injection) is a drug product indicated for the treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II/III chronic heart failure. The product consists of a single-use, On-Body Infusor with a prefilled cartridge that is programmed to deliver the FUROSCIX® dosage over a defined interval of time.

scPharmaceuticals is focused on exploring, developing, and commercializing innovations that expand and advance the outpatient care of acute conditions such as heart failure and bacterial infections requiring outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy. Its goal is to provide targeted solutions for patient populations and disease states where outpatient management will have the greatest impact.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute team congratulates scPharmaceuticals on the FDA approval of FUROSCIX," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers.

Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

Contact:

James Dettore

Chairman & C.E.O.

jdettore@brandinstitute.com

www.brandinstitute.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.