PCS Software Releases 3rd Quarter Updates to the AI Transportation Management Platform.

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software (PCS), the leading transportation management (TMS) platform provider for shippers, carriers and brokerages in North America, announces new software updates that enable customers to further streamline freight transactions and enhance their service capabilities.

New Features Unveiled for PCS Shipper TMS

PCS Software updated its Shipper TMS platform with features that harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to automate and improve results in key transportation and logistics processes. The feature updates include:

LTL Rating - PCS Shipper TMS can now automate the LTL rating process. This update reduces errors and frees users from manual work, allowing companies to redeploy resources on more valuable activities like generating revenue, procuring capacity, and finding cost savings.

DAT Rate Index - Users can now take full advantage of their investment in the DAT rating index. A robust integration with PCS Shipper TMS connects with the DAT rating index and gives users instant access to rates based on equipment type (flatbed, dry van, reefer, etc.), origin and destination, rate type (truckload, LTL, intermodal), period, geographic market, and more.

Quote APIs - PCS has added the ability for users to access and book capacity for new trade lanes and commodities without resorting to spot market rating AND without procuring a contracted rate. The new service is backed by leading freight brokers such as Uber Freight, Convoy, and more. PCS Shipper TMS helps users save time and money by directly accessing a guaranteed rate for loads they need to cover.

The above features are set to launch alongside several updates for Shipper TMS that include improved reporting capabilities, support for the movement of inbound materials, and a better user interface and experience (UI/UX).

PCS Carrier TMS Expanding Capabilities for Dispatch Service Providers

Dispatch service providers can now access a cutting-edge TMS to service their carrier clients.

PCS Carrier TMS is now offering unlimited subordinate databases under a single company. This allows providers to streamline dispatch services for an unlimited number of clients without the need to jump from app to app or manually manage their databases with disconnected spreadsheets. By managing their services within a single platform, independent dispatchers can scale operations as their business grows without costly investments into additional TMS accounts.

Open Trial for PCS Prime Express

PCS is announcing that PCS Prime Express is now entering open trial stage. Prime Express is a novel AI Transportation Management Platform (TMP) that optimally matches loads, assets, and drivers within networks and across supply chains.

Utilizing an innovative and holistic approach, Prime Express is a departure from traditional transportation management software. Rather than serving individual sectors of the transportation and logistics industry, PCS has developed a single, unified web-based solution that serves both shippers and carriers and brings them together into a single platform.

The software automates load planning for shippers as well as dispatch notifications to carriers with one simple platform that integrates with their existing PCS Carrier or Shipper TMS. With built-in artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, this new method offers immediate benefits not found in other systems, all through an easily accessible portal.

"The release of Prime Express comes at the perfect time. With access to powerful load and driver optimization technology in a single, easy-to-use platform, shippers and carriers of all sizes will be able to increase efficiency and sharpen their competitive edge."

About PCS Software

PCS Software is an AI-driven transportation management platform leader fielding disruptive innovation for mid-to-large sized enterprise shippers, carriers, and brokers in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based, API-integrated, PCS Software automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single, comprehensive solution. Accessible via the web or the companion mobile app, the PCS platform delivers powerful functionality to manage rate and route optimization, mode selection, dispatch/tendering, carrier and fleet management, safety and compliance, freight yard management, settlement/accounting and more. For more information, visit www.PCSSoft.com .

