ThriveDX is Now Tackling the Human Factor in Cybersecurity From Classroom to Boardroom with the Launching of Their Best in Class Enterprise Solutions

The company's end-to-end cyber training and education solutions tackle both the cybersecurity skills gap and the talent shortage

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriveDX, the leading global cybersecurity education solutions provider, announced today it is prioritizing a new category in cybersecurity, "Human Factor Security", to close the global cybersecurity skills and talent gap while increasing diversity and inclusion across the industry. Cybersecurity Ventures reported that there are nearly 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions worldwide, and it's estimated that 95% of cyber attacks are caused by human error, leading to projections that cybercrime costs will be $10.5 trillion by 2025. Leading the charge to enhance cybersecurity skills in the workforce and give people of all backgrounds the opportunity to fill these highly lucrative and in-demand cyber positions, is ThriveDX.

ThriveDX was formed out of the grouping of several top-tier cyber skills companies, including Cybint Cybersecurity Solutions, Lucy Security Awareness Training, and Kontra Application Security, all acquired by HackerU and rebranded to be the company we know today. Together as one powerhouse, their mission is to address the cybersecurity talent shortage and skills gap from the classroom to the boardroom, collaborating with universities to train students for careers in cybersecurity, train enterprise employees beyond cybersecurity awareness and to proactively address underrepresented communities to excel in cybersecurity positions.

Through combining enterprise cyber solutions companies Lucy, Kontra, and Cybint to fuel enterprise training, ThriveDX has created a CISO's 360° solution - a one stop shop for all human factor security skills and talent. ThriveDX's enterprise suite offers relevant cyber training for every position in the organization, including application security for developers and engineers,, beyond awareness training for non-technical roles, specialized C-suite training, as well as cyber talent matching, which was announced earlier this year.

"The fight against cyber-attacks, specifically those caused by human error or lack of awareness, continues to grow not only in frequency but complexity. By increasing our efforts around human factor security, ThriveDX is upskilling the existing workforce and reskilling the future workforce to make secure practices the default, " said Roy Zur, CEO, ThriveDX's Enterprise Division. "The amazing thing about human error is that it's preventable and avoidable with the right tools, training, and understanding."

"Not only are we actively closing the skills gap with our recent addition in enterprise training, ThriveDX is opening opportunities to transform diverse groups of learners to join the tech workforce through our cyber bootcamp training and employer matching," said Dan Vigdor, Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Executive Chairman of ThriveDX. "We're excited to offer a true classroom-to-boardroom journey in cybersecurity education."

ThriveDX's cybersecurity enterprise solutions boast more than 5 million end users and 500 enterprise customers in 60 countries across the globe. As for their collaboration with universities, ThriveDX has helped nearly 50,000 bootcamp graduates to fill open cybersecurity jobs.

Within this short-time frame since January of 2022, ThriveDX has unified all enterprise products with the existing performance 20+ year HackerU, and as one global company, has made remarkable strides to develop relationships with thought leaders across the industry, large enterprise, major universities and of course, leading investors as NightDragon, to form the Global Cyber Talent Hub, as announced at the White House earlier this year.

To get more acquainted with the classroom to boardroom approach, ThriveDX is hosting the TDX Tech Summit which will include industry leaders focused on the biggest challenges facing cybersecurity and tech, including: diversity, skills, and talent. Today is the final day of the virtual summit, you can register for free here: https://thrivedx.vfairs.com/

About ThriveDX

ThriveDX is the global leader in cybersecurity education, and an expert in providing cybersecurity training to upskill and reskill lifelong learners. Our teams are made up of military trained cyber experts, industry veterans and seasoned educators united to close the worldwide skills and talent gap in cybersecurity. Operating in two main divisions – education and enterprise – ThriveDX's award-winning solutions exist to bridge the skills gap and impact the talent shortage in the cybersecurity and overall tech industry.

ThriveDX partners with top-tier academic institutions, enterprises, and government branches globally to offer advanced, professional development programs in cybersecurity and digital technology. The Enterprise branch (formulated by companies formerly known as Cybint Solutions, Kontra Application Security, Lucy Security, ThriveDX Labs, and HackerU Pro), is a suite of products and services that cater to non-technical employees, developers, IT professionals and anyone in between. For more information, visit https://thrivedx.com/

